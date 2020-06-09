Chiranjeevi's daughter-in-law adopts elephant 'Rani' at Hyderabad zoo

Tollywood actor Ram Charan's wife and superstar K Chiranjeevi's daughter-in-law, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, on Monday adopted an elephant at the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) in Hyderabad.Upasana, who is also Vice Chairperson of Apollo Foundation and Apollo Life, adopted an elephant named Rani for a period of one year.

She also presented a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to N Kshitija, IFS, Curator of NZP.