Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chiranjeevi's daughter-in-law adopts elephant 'Rani' at Hyderabad zoo
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Chiranjeevi's daughter-in-law adopts elephant 'Rani' at Hyderabad zoo

Chiranjeevi's daughter-in-law adopts elephant 'Rani' at Hyderabad zoo

Tollywood actor Ram Charan's wife and superstar K Chiranjeevi's daughter-in-law, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, on Monday adopted an elephant at the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) in Hyderabad.Upasana, who is also Vice Chairperson of Apollo Foundation and Apollo Life, adopted an elephant named Rani for a period of one year.

She also presented a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to N Kshitija, IFS, Curator of NZP.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chiranjeevi Chiranjeevi Indian actor and politician

Tollywood actors meet Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy [Video]

Tollywood actors meet Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Following relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown rules since June 8, a delegation of Tollywood actors and directors met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati. The delegation included megastar Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna. The actors met the CM to discuss various issues pertaining to the Telugu film industry. The delegation thanked CM Reddy for giving nod for shootings in the state. They mentioned the problems which the film industry is facing due to lockdown and other regular problems, on which CM responded positively. The film fraternity expressed their happiness over CM's assurance of full co-operation.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published

Ram Charan Ram Charan Indian actor, producer, and entrepreneur


Hyderabad Hyderabad Capital of Telangana, India

Telangana Governor inspects plasma therapy arrangement at Hyderabad hospital [Video]

Telangana Governor inspects plasma therapy arrangement at Hyderabad hospital

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inspected plasma therapy arrangement at ESIC Medical College in Hyderabad. She also appealed COVID-19 survivors to come forward and donate plasma to help other patients.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

Telugu cinema Telugu cinema Indian cinema producing films in the Telugu language


Nehru Zoological Park Nehru Zoological Park

Watch: Chimpanzee at Hyderabad zoo gets 'birthday card' as she turns 34 [Video]

Watch: Chimpanzee at Hyderabad zoo gets 'birthday card' as she turns 34

Nehru Zoological Park celebrated 34th birthday of a Chimpanzee on July 15 in Hyderabad. The popular female Chimpanzee is named 'Suzi.' The authorities presented a birthday card to the 34-year-old Chimpanzee. The blue-white card had 'Happy Birthday Suzi' written on it.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Ram Charan's wife Upasana adopts elephant Rani at Hyderabad Zoo for one year

On her birthday on July 21, Tollywood actor Ram Charan's wife and superstar K. Chiranjeevi's...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this

apart_news

News Apart Chiranjeevi’s daughter-in-law adopts elephant ‘Rani’ at Hyderabad zoo | Telugu Movie News – Times of India https://t.co/Ue5qscLmFW 4 days ago