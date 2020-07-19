MP Governor Lalji Tandon passes away at 85

|
|
Tandon always inspired us to follow path of goodness: ChouhanMadhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday condoled the death of state governor Lalji Tandon, saying he will always be remembered for his..
IndiaTimes
'Effective administrator': PM Modi pens tribute to Lalji Tandon, expresses grief over MP Governor's demiseTandon had been undergoing treatment hospital since June 11 after complaining of breathing problems, difficulty in urination, and fever.
DNA
Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon passes awayMadhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon passed away on Tuesday. Tandon, 85, had been undergoing treatment at a Lucknow hospital since June 11. Tandon was admitted..
IndiaTimes
Assam floods: CM Sonowal inspects embankment damaged by rainfall in Nalbari
After prolonged illness, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passes away at 85Tandon was admitted to the hospital after complaining of breathing problems, difficulty in urination, and fever.
DNA
Pilot shouldn't go Scindia way, has future in Cong: DigvijayaBlaming the BJP for the political drama in Rajasthan, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday asked Sachin Pilot not to leave the grand old party. In an..
IndiaTimes
Allow home quarantine only if coronavirus protocols followed: UP CM to officialsStressing that a large number of asymptomatic coronavirus patients are still hiding their infection, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked..
IndiaTimes
Death toll in state reached to 1,192: UP govt
COVID-19 sample testing in UP crosses 15 lakh mark: State Health Dept
|
