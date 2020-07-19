MP Governor Lalji Tandon passes away at 85

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon died on July 21 at the age of 85.

His son Ashutosh Tandon broke the news through his Twitter account.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "anguished" by his demise.

He took to Twitter and said, "Shri Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society.

He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

He made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance of public welfare.

Anguished by his passing away."