Seat - Four generations roaring at the same time

Each of the four generations of the SEAT Leon has been ahead of its time, while maintaining the same DNA throughout its more than 20-year history.

Designed, developed and created in Barcelona, they all share the same essence that has made the Leon a pillar of the brand, and with more than 2 million units sold so far, a legend that continues to grow.

“This is the model that put SEAT on the world map of motoring, thanks to its design, technology and quality”, says Isidre López, who is responsible for SEAT’s Historic Car collection.