The new Porsche 911 Targa 4 Design in Dolomite Silver

Porsche completes its sports car trio in time for summer: following on from the Coupé and Cabriolet, the third body variant of the new 911 generation now makes its debut with the all-wheel drive 911 Targa 4 and 911 Targa 4S models.

The distinguishing feature of the Targa remains its innovative, fully automatic roof system and, just like the legendary original Targa model from 1965, it features a characteristic wide roll hoop, a movable roof section above the front seats and a wraparound rear window.

The roof can be comfortably opened and closed in just 19 seconds.It is powered by a six-cylinder, three-litre boxer engine with twin turbochargers: the 911 Targa 4 now delivers 283 kW (385 PS) and, in combination with the optional Sport Chrono package, accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds – one tenth faster than before.

The engine in the 911 Targa 4S boasts 331 kW (450 PS) and reaches the 100 km/h mark in just 3.6 seconds under the same conditions – four tenths faster than its predecessor.

Top speed of the 911 Targa 4 is 289 km/h (up two km/h), while the 4S peaks at 304 km/h (up three km/h).