Caesars merges with Eldorado resorts to create one of the largest gaming company in North America Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:00s - Published 2 minutes ago Caesars merges with Eldorado resorts to create one of the largest gaming company in North America Eldorado completes a merger with Caesars Entertainment in a massive deal to create the largest gaming companies in North America 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WHILE UNEMPLOYED..THIS SATURDAY MAY BE THE LASTTIME MORE THAN 25 MILLIONPEOPLE SEE A $600 DOLLAR WEEKLYCHECK FROM WASHINGTON...THAT IS UNLESS CONGRESS ACTSQUICKLY..THE HOUSE HAS ALREADY PASSED ABILL BACKED BY DEMOCRATS..BUT BOTH PARTIES SEEM FAR AWAYFROM A COMPROMISE..THE MERGER IS NOW COMPLETEOFFICIALLY CREATING THE LARGESTGAMING COMPANY IN THE COUNTRY.ELDORADO HAS PURCHASED CAESARSENTERTAINMENT FOR "17-POINT-3"BILLION DOLLARS.THE COMPANY WILL CONTINUE UNDERTHE NAME "CAESARSENTERTAINMENT.""THIS NEWS IS HUGE VEGAS ISALREADY IN THE MAP BUTDEFINITELY THIS CREATES THEBIGGEST WORKFORCE IN THE STATEAS WELL AS THE LARGEST CASINOCONGLOMERATE IN THE COUNTRY."ELDORADO NOW OWNS MORE THAN 55CASINO PROPERTIES WORLDWIDE.SCARY MOMENTS AT YELLOWSTONENATIONAL PARK..





