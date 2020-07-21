Global  
 

Ferrari Highlights Race 2 Coppa Shell
Roger Grouwels and “Alex Fox” claimed the victories in Race 2 of Coppa Shell held this afternoon on the Barcelona circuit.

A spectacular thrill-filled race full of overtaking which, once again, reshuffles the tight general standings.

