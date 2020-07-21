Covid-19: Oxford vaccine partner plans trials in India, manufacturing soon | Oneindia News

Some hope for those desperately waiting for a vaccine as the Indian firm partnering the researchers in the UK has confirmed that the Trials for the coronavirus vaccine developed at the Oxford University will begin in India as soon as a license is procured.

The vaccine has had a favourable response in the first phase of clinical trials.

It did not prompt any serious side effects and elicited antibody and T-cell immune responses, according to trial results published in The Lancet medical journal.

The researchers said the vaccine caused minor side effects, but some of these could be reduced by taking paracetamol.