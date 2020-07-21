US teen goes viral on TikTok after solving Rubik's Cube and playing piano simultaneously

Eighteen-year-old Jimmy Liu from Tennessee has made waves on TikTok after performing a song on the piano while simultaneously solving a Rubik's Cube.

The viral video filmed on July 17 shows Liu playing the Nintendo Wii theme tune with one hand wand solving the Rubik's Cube in the other and has garnered over 17,000 likes on the video-sharing app.

Liu told Newsflare: "I recently started making TikTok videos out of boredom in quarantine, and this was the second video that received some attention.

"I have been playing [the] piano for 11 years now, and I have been cubing since I was in the 7th grade, although I have not really practised much from starting high school up until today.

"In the video, I am playing the Mii channel theme song from the Nintendo Wii, and currently, I have received 63.6k views and 17.3k likes on the TikTok video.

"Many people have given me a lot of praise for the video, and I am extremely grateful for all the love and support."