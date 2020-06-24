Equity indices continue upward momentum, auto and banking stocks surge
Equity benchmark indices continued the upward momentum during early hours on Tuesday amid across-the-board buying and positive global cues.
At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 334 points or 0.89 per cent at 37,753 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 99 points or 0.9 per cent at 11,121.
Except for Nifty FMCG, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank up by 2.1 per cent, auto and realty by 1.8 per cent each and private bank by 1.7 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices closed over 1 per cent higher on Monday following handsome gains by IT stocks while Asian markets continued to flounder amid a spike in global coronavirus cases. At the closing bell, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 399 points or 1.08 per cent at 37,419 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 121 points or 1.11 per cent at 11,022. Except for Nifty pharma which slipped by 1.6 per cent, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty IT up by 2.6 per cent, financial service by 1.6 per cent, private bank by 1.5 per cent and auto by 0.5 per cent. IT major Wipro and Infosys advanced by 4.4 per cent each while Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies closed 4.3 per cent and 4.2 per cent higher respectively.
Equity benchmark indices were up by nearly 1 per cent during early hours on July 20 following handsome gains by private banks. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 376 points or 1.02 per cent at 37,396 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 107 points or 0.99 per cent at 11,009. Except for Nifty pharma which slipped by 1.25 per cent and FMCG which was down by 0.2 per cent, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain with Nifty private bank and financial service up by 2.2 per cent, PSU bank by 1.9 per cent and IT by 1.2 per cent. Among stocks, HDFC Bank surged by 4.07 per cent to Rs 1,143.20 per share after the private sector lender reported nearly 20 per cent jump in its Q1 net profit at Rs 6,659 crore.
Traders booked profit and equity benchmark indices ended marginally lower on July 10 following a decline in global peers amid surging coronavirus cases. The BSE S and P Sensex settled 143 points or 0.39 per cent lower at 36,594 while the Nifty 50 sank by 45 points or 0.42 per cent at 10,768.Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty PSU bank down by 2.6 per cent, private bank by 2.3 per cent, financial service by 1.9 per cent and metal by 0.7 per cent. Among stocks, private lender Axis Bank slipped by 3.2 per cent to close at Rs 439.20 per share. ICICI Bank was down by 2.8 per cent, IndusInd Bank by 2.7 per cent and State Bank of India by 1.8 per cent.The other prominent losers were HDFC, JSW Steel, GAIL, Titan and Adani Ports.However, Reliance Industries jumped by 3.1 per cent to wind up the day at Rs 1,881 per share. Sun Pharma closed 2.2 per cent higher while FMCG majors Hindustan Lever, Britannia and Nestle India were up by 2.5 per cent, 1.5 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively.
Equity benchmark indices were in the positive territory during early hours on June 30 amid strong global cues after data showed that China's manufacturing sector grew more than expected in June. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 225 points or 0.63 per cent at 35,186 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 64 points or 0.62 per cent at 10,377.Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty metal gaining by 2.1 per cent and realty by 1.3 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Steel edged higher by 4.75 per cent to Rs 336.10 per share while Hindalco was up by 3.2 per cent and JSW Steel by 2 per cent. The other prominent gainers were UPL, ICICI Bank, NTPC, Britannia and HDFC. Among those in the red zone were Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, GAIL and Power Grid Corporation.
Equity benchmark indices fell by over 1 per cent during early hours on June 29 amid weak global cues as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the world. That dimmed the hopes of an early economic recovery and drove investors to safer assets like government bonds, gold and the US dollar. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 431 points or 1.23 per cent at 34,740 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 130 points or 1.25 per cent at 10,253. Except for Nifty FMCG and pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the negative zone with Nifty metal down by 2.6 per cent, private bank by 2.3 per cent and financial service by 2 per cent. Among stocks, Bajaj Finance dropped by 4.3 per cent to Rs 2,778.85 per share while Bajaj Finserv slipped by 2.8 per cent to Rs 5,776.85. Private lenders were on slippery ground with Axis Bank down by 4.4 per cent, IndusInd Bank by 3 per cent and ICICI Bank by 2.6 per cent. Hindalco, JSW Steel, Coal India, Bharti Infratel and Tech Mahindra too traded with a negative bias. But FMCG majors ITC, Nestle India and Britannia were in the positive zone along with Cipla and Sun Pharma.
Equity benchmark indices slipped over 1.5 per cent during the afternoon session on Wednesday as heavy selling was witnessed in banking stocks. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 561 points or 1.58 per cent lower at 34,869 while the Nifty 50 dropped by 166 points or 1.58 per cent at 10,305. Except for Nifty FMCG, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the negative terrain with Nifty private bank down by 4 per cent, financial service by 2.9 percent, and realty by 2.6 per cent and pharma by 2.4 per cent. Among stocks, ICICI Bank tumbled by 7.1 per cent to wind up the day at Rs 349.35 per share. IndusInd Bank dropped by 6.6 per cent and Axis Bank by 4.1 per cent while State Bank of India slipped by 4.1 per cent. The other prominent losers were Power Grid Corporation, Hindalco, Cipla, NTPC and Bajaj Finserv. However, Asian Paints added gains of 3.8 per cent to close at Rs 1,748 per share. FMCG major ITC was up by 3.3 per cent and Nestle India by 1.1 per cent while auto majors Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Motors added marginal gains.
Equity benchmark indices were up by nearly half per cent during early hours on July 17 following a positive trend in Asian markets. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 181 points or 0.5 per cent at 36,653 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 50 points or 0.46 per cent at 10,790.Except for Nifty IT, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain with Nifty metal up by 1.7 per cent, financial service and auto by 0.9 per cent each, and private bank by 0.7 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Steel was the top gainer after moving up by 4.1 per cent to Rs 355.70 per share while JSW Steel gained by 3.9 per cent to Rs 209.05.Adani Ports ticked up by 1.8 per cent, Bajaj Finance by 1.6 per cent, Tata Motors by 1.5 per cent and Hindustan Lever by 1.5 per cent. The other prominent gainers were Bharti Infratel, ONGC, GAIL and Titan.
Equity benchmark indices edged higher by about 1 per cent on firm global cues with IT and auto stocks witnessing handsome gains. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 292 points or 0.8 per cent at 36,886 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 95 points or 0.88 per cent at 10,863.Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty IT gaining by 1.2 per cent, auto by 1.1 per cent, FMCG and metal by 0.8 per cent each.Among stocks, index heavyweight Reliance Industries touched a record high of Rs 1,929.90 per cent, up 2.76 per cent from its previous close, after announcing a day earlier that Qualcomm Inc will buy a 0.15 per cent stake in its digital unit Jio Platforms for Rs 730 crore.IT major Tech Mahindra moved up by 3.1 per cent, Infosys by 1.7 per cent and HCL Technologies by 1.2 per cent. Auto stocks also surged ahead with Tata Motors accelerating by 2.6 per cent and Maruti by 1.2 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices suffered slight cuts during early hours on Friday following a decline in global peers amid surging coronavirus cases. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 36 points or 0.1 per cent at 36,702 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 8 points or 0.07 per cent at 10,806. Nifty pharma was up by 1.5 per cent and auto by 0.8 per cent. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red. Among stocks, private lenders IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank slipped by 1.7 and 1.1 per cent respectively while home loan lender HDFC was down by 1.4 per cent. Bharti Infratel dipped by 2.6 per cent, Adani Ports by 2.2 per cent, Tech Mahindra by 1.8 per cent, JSW Steel by 1.4 per cent and Hindalco by 1.2 per cent. Tata Consultancy Services was down by 0.5 per cent to Rs 2,193.05 per share after reporting nearly 14 per cent fall in its net profit at Rs 7,008 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY21). However, Sun Pharma gained by 2.9 per cent to Rs 496 per share, Dr Reddy's by 1.2 per cent and Cipla by 1.1 per cent. Hero MotoCorp and Tata Motors traded with a positive bias while index heavyweight Reliance Industries was up by 1.1 per cent at Rs 1,844.70 per share. Meanwhile, Asian shares fell as record-breaking new coronavirus cases in several US states raised concerns that new lockdowns could derail an economic recovery. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell by 0.76 per cent while Japanese stocks declined by 0.4 per cent. Shares in China fell by 0.72 per cent, the first decline in more than a week, as investors booked profits on a surge in equities to a five-year high.
Equity benchmark indices traded with a bearish bias on Monday amid jittery global cues as coronavirus cases continue to surge across several countries including India. Selling pressure aggravated for realty, PSU banks and metal stocks as investors drove funds to safer assets with flickering hopes of early economic recovery. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 210 points or 0.6 per cent lower at 34,962 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 71 points or 0.68 per cent at 10,312. Except for Nifty FMCG, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the negative zone with Nifty realty down by 3.5 per cent, PSU bank by 3.3 per cent and metal by 2.6 per cent. Among stocks, Coal India was the top loser after slipping by 4.9 per cent to Rs 135.05 per share. Axis Bank dropped by 4.7 per cent while State Bank of India was down by 2.8 per cent.
Reliance Industries during their 43rd Annual General Meeting unveiled 'Jio Glass' on July 15. 'Jio Glass' is a step further to make the digital interactions more real. People can not only see but also feel the presence of each other despite being physically away. The glass weighs only 75 grams and comes with High resolution display and personalized audio options.
Reliance Foundation chairperson and founder, Nita Ambani, at Reliance Industries' 43rd Annual General Meeting on July 15 announced that Reliance Foundation is gearing up to partner with the government and local municipalities for rapid mega-scale COVID testing across India. He said, "The war against coronavirus is far from over, Reliance Foundation is gearing up to partner with the govt and local municipalities for rapid mega-scale COVID testing across India with the help of Jio's digital infrastructure. Nita Ambani said, "I can assure you as soon as a Corona vaccine becomes available, we will volunteer by using the same digital distribution and supply chain to ensure that the vaccine reaches every nook and corner of our country."
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at their 43rd Annual General Meeting announced that Google and Jio are partnering to build an Operating System that could power a value-engineered, entry-level 4G/5G smartphone. "Google and Jio are partnering to build an Operating System that could power a value-engineered, entry-level 4G/5G smartphone. The Jio-Google partnership is determined to make India 2G-mukt," said Mukesh Ambani. Google CEO, Sundar Pichai said that everyone should have access to the internet. Proud to partner with Reliance Jio to increase access for the hundreds of millions in India who don't own a smartphone with our 1st investment of $4.5B from the Google For India Digitization Fund, he said.
Equity benchmark indices fell sharply during the last hour of the trading session on Wednesday amid mixed Asian cues and continued surge in coronavirus cases which cast doubt over a quick global economic recovery. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 346 points or 0.94 per cent lower at 36,329 while the Nifty 50 edged down by 94 points or 0.87 per cent at 10,706. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty auto and realty down by 1.9 per cent each, IT by 1.7 per cent and financial service by 0.6 per cent. But Nifty PSU bank climbed up by 2.3 per cent and metal by 1.5 per cent. Among stocks, Bajaj Finance fell by 4.6 per cent to Rs 3,197 per share while Bajaj Finserv slipped by 2.8 per cent. Tata Motors was down by 3.1 per cent, Maruti Suzuki by 2.8 per cent and Eicher Motors by 2.6 per cent. IT majors HCL Technologies and Infosys skidded by 2.9 per cent and 2.4 per cent respectively.
Equity benchmark indices continued their upward momentum on Friday but the gains in IT and realty sectors were capped by PSU banks. At the closing bell, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 178 points or 0.5 per cent at 36,021 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 56 points or 0.53 per cent at 10,607. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty IT and realty gaining by 1 per cent each but PSU bank down by 0.9 per cent. Among stocks, Eicher Motors was up by 4.18 per cent at Rs 19,121 per share while Hero MotoCorp accelerated by 2.6 per cent, Bajaj Auto by 1.9 per cent and Tata Motors by 1.8 per cent. Adani Ports closed 4.1 per cent higher at Rs 361 per share. Tata Consultancy Services gained by 1.7 per cent while Bharti Airtel and Bharti Infratel were up by 4 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively. Reliance Industries edged higher by 1.53 per cent to Rs 1,785.50 per share after Intel Corp said it will invest Rs 1,894 crore in Jio Platforms in exchange for a 0.39 per cent stake, the latest big-ticket investment in its digital unit. But metal stocks fell with JSW Steel and Tata Steel down by 1.7 per cent each and Hindalco by 1 per cent. IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv too traded with a negative bias. Meanwhile, Asian shares rallied to a four-month high on robust US payrolls data and a brisk pickup in Chinese service sector activity. Shanghai Composite closed 2.01 per cent higher. Japan's Nikkei rose by 0.72 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 0.99 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices were up by nearly one per cent during early hours on July 02 tracking gains in Asian peers as investors hoped of a vaccine for COVID-19. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 340 points or 0.96 per cent at 35,745 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 97 points or 0.93 per cent at 10,527.All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty private bank gaining by 1.5 per cent, financial service and IT by 1.3 per cent each, and auto by 0.8 per cent.Among stocks, ONGC was the top gainer by moving up 3.4 per cent to Rs 83.20 per share. IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank rose by 2.5 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively.The other prominent gainers were Mahindra and Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, Wipro and Grasim. Among those in the red zone were UPL, Hindustan Lever, Britannia, Maruti Suzuki and Eicher Motors.
Equity benchmark indices were subdued during early hours on July 07 in lacklustre trading amid mixed cues from Asian peers. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 78 points or 0.21 per cent at 36,565 while the Nifty 50 edged up by 10 points or 0.09 per cent at 10,774. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red except for Nifty IT which moved up by 1.7 per cent, pharma by 0.8 per cent and auto by 0.5 per cent. IT stocks appeared to be the flavour of the day with Infosys gaining by 2.6 per cent to Rs 784.50 per share. Wipro was up by 1.6 per cent, HCL Technologies by 1.5 per cent and Tech Mahindra by 1.3 per cent. Auto stocks also gained marginally with Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors moving up by 1.6 per cent each and Maruti Suzuki by 1.1 per cent. However, Power Grid Corporation slipped by 2.5 per cent to Rs 173.40 per share. Grasim was down by 2.4 per cent, ONGC by 2.1 per cent, ITC by 1.7 per cent and Tata Steel by 1.6 per cent. Meanwhile, Asian indices traded mixed despite a strong close on Wall Street overnight. In Japan, Nikkei traded down by 0.7 per cent as the market participants seemed concerned over the rising number of new Covid-19 cases in Tokyo.