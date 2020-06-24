Equity indices continue upward momentum, auto and banking stocks surge

Equity benchmark indices continued the upward momentum during early hours on Tuesday amid across-the-board buying and positive global cues.

At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 334 points or 0.89 per cent at 37,753 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 99 points or 0.9 per cent at 11,121.

Except for Nifty FMCG, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank up by 2.1 per cent, auto and realty by 1.8 per cent each and private bank by 1.7 per cent.

Among stocks, Eicher Motors advanced by 3.4 per cent to Rs 19,847.55 per share while Maruti Suzuki was up by 3 per cent and Tata Motors by 2.8 per cent.

ICICI Bank moved up by 2.6 per cent and Axis Bank by 1.9 per cent.

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries gained by 1.9 per cent to Rs 1,957.50 per share.