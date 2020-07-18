EU leaders clinch 'historic' deal and Covid-19 recovery fund 2 minutes ago Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:14s - Published EU leaders clinch 'historic' deal and Covid-19 recovery fund European Union leaders have finally clinched an unprecedented 1.82 trillion euro (£1.64 trillion) budget and coronavirus recovery fund.The leaders finalised the agreement in Brussels in the early hours of Tuesday morning, finding unity after four days and nights of fighting and wrangling over money and power in one of their longest ever summits. 0

