EU leaders clinch 'historic' deal and Covid-19 recovery fund

European Union Economic and political union of European states
Micheal Martin welcomes EU's budget and Covid-19 recovery fund
Micheal Martin welcomes EU's budget and Covid-19 recovery fund
EU COVID recovery fund deal reached after marathon talks
EU COVID recovery fund deal reached after marathon talks
Coronavirus: EU leaders reach recovery deal after marathon summitTalks ran into a fourth night, as nations worst hit by the virus clashed with those worried about costs.
BBC News
EC head Charles Michel implores leaders to overcome divisions of recover fundWeary and bleary, European Union leaders on Monday geared up for a fourth day of fighting over an unprecedented 1.85 trillion-euro (US$2.1 trillion) EU budget..
WorldNews
City of Brussels Capital of Belgium
Cautious optimism on a deal sensed as EU leaders enter fourth day of talksBRUSSELS, July 20 (Xinhua) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday..
WorldNews
EU Leaders Show First Signs of Compromise on Stimulus PlanSigns emerged that leaders of northern European Union countries were willing to compromise on a €1.8 billion ($2 billion) coronavirus stimulus plan on Monday..
WorldNews
EU leaders near compromise on stimulus plan
EU leaders near compromise on stimulus plan
EU Summit: Proposed COVID-19 recovery package compromise 'a step in the right direction'
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:25Published
