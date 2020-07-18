Global  
 

EU leaders clinch 'historic' deal and Covid-19 recovery fund
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:14s - Published
EU leaders clinch 'historic' deal and Covid-19 recovery fund

EU leaders clinch 'historic' deal and Covid-19 recovery fund

European Union leaders have finally clinched an unprecedented 1.82 trillion euro (£1.64 trillion) budget and coronavirus recovery fund.The leaders finalised the agreement in Brussels in the early hours of Tuesday morning, finding unity after four days and nights of fighting and wrangling over money and power in one of their longest ever summits.

