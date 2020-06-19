Global  
 

Lucy Hale was 'mortified' by her 'Fifty Shades of Grey' audition
Lucy Hale was 'mortified' by her 'Fifty Shades of Grey' audition

Hale tried out for the role of Anastasia Steele in the adaptation of E.L.

James' novel.

Lucy Hale has revealed that she was left "mortified" by her "sexually forward" audition for 'Fifty Shades of Grey'.

Lucy Hale's awkward 'Fifty Shades' audition

 Actor Lucy Hale - who stars in new movie "A Nice Girl Like You" - thinks back to her "naive" audition for the Anastasia Steele roke in the "Fifty Shades..."..
Lucy Hale embraces her sexuality for new movie

 Actor Lucy Hale reveals why it was important for her to "break out" of her shell by starring in movie, "A Nice Girl Like You." (July 16)
 
If you had to use one word to describe the vibe of 2020 thus far, cheerful would not be that word. Every facet of our wellness has been tested by an unprecedented health pandemic that has changed our lives in unwelcome ways, while a wave of activism demanding racial equity is pushing to change our lives in long-overdue ways.

Lucy Hale is opening up about auditioning for the role of Anastasia Steele in the movie Fifty Shades...
More than five years ago, Lucy Hale auditioned for the role of Anastasia Steele in "Fifty Shades of Grey". Although she didn't land the part, she says the discomfort she felt from that audition helped..

A NICE GIRL LIKE YOU movie trailer -Plot synopsis: A Harvard grad's hilarious explorations facing her sexual fears after being labeled 'sexophobic' by her significant other. Directors: Chris Riedell,..

