EU summit: Leaders reach landmark €1.82 trillion COVID-19 recovery deal and budget
EU summit: Leaders reach landmark €1.82 trillion COVID-19 recovery deal and budget

EU summit: Leaders reach landmark €1.82 trillion COVID-19 recovery deal and budget

EU summit: Leaders reach landmark €1.82 trillion COVID-19 recovery deal and budget

European Union leaders have finally clinched an unprecedented 1.82 trillion euro (£1.64 trillion) budget and coronavirus recovery fund.The leaders finalised the agreement in Brussels in the early hours of Tuesday morning, finding unity after four days and nights of fighting and wrangling over money and power in one of their longest ever summits.

The Taoiseach has hailed the EU agreement on a 1.82 trillion euro budget and coronavirus recovery fund.Micheal Martin said it is a strong deal which includes a substantial and significant package of measures.

After four days of talks that seemed shaky at times, EU leaders have agreed to a historic coronavirus recovery deal.

Coronavirus: EU leaders reach recovery deal after marathon summit

 Talks ran into a fourth night, as nations worst hit by the virus clashed with those worried about costs.
BBC News

European Shares Seen Up As EU Leaders Reach Deal On Recovery Fund

European stocks may open on a positive note Tuesday after EU leaders approved a landmark...
EU holds 1st in-person summit since pandemic, but virus recovery fund vexes members

European Union leaders acknowledged Friday they are about as far apart from reaching a deal on an...
EU leaders clinch deal after marathon summit

European Union leaders have finally clinched an unprecedented 1.82 trillion euro (£1.64 trillion)...
European leaders have blamed Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for single-handedly blocking a deal for a COVID-19 recovery fund in Europe.

Divided EU leaders are meeting again today to try and finalise the terms of an unprecedented 1.85 trillion-euro EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund.Negotiations are entering a fourth day after a..

Signs emerged that leaders of northern European Union countries were willing to compromise on a 1.8 billion euro ($2 billion) coronavirus stimulus plan on Monday as talks in Brussels extended to a..

