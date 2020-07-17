EU summit: Leaders reach landmark €1.82 trillion COVID-19 recovery deal and budget

Talks ran into a fourth night, as nations worst hit by the virus clashed with those worried about costs.

EU COVID recovery fund deal reached after marathon talks After four days of talks that seemed shaky at times, EU leaders have agreed to a historic coronavirus recovery deal.

Micheal Martin welcomes EU's budget and Covid-19 recovery fund The Taoiseach has hailed the EU agreement on a 1.82 trillion euro budget and coronavirus recovery fund.Micheal Martin said it is a strong deal which includes a substantial and significant package of measures.

EU leaders clinch 'historic' deal and Covid-19 recovery fund European Union leaders have finally clinched an unprecedented 1.82 trillion euro (£1.64 trillion) budget and coronavirus recovery fund.The leaders finalised the agreement in Brussels in the early hours of Tuesday morning, finding unity after four days and nights of fighting and wrangling over money and power in one of their longest ever summits.

European Union leaders acknowledged Friday they are about as far apart from reaching a deal on an...