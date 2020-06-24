Lucy Hale was 'mortified' by her 'Fifty Shades of Grey' audition

Hale tried out for the role of Anastasia Steele in the adaptation of E.L.

Actor Lucy Hale reveals why it was important for her to "break out" of her shell by starring in movie, "A Nice Girl Like You." (July 16)

Actor Lucy Hale - who stars in new movie "A Nice Girl Like You" - thinks back to her "naive" audition for the Anastasia Steele roke in the "Fifty Shades..."..

Lucy Hale 'mortified' by Fifty Shades of Grey audition Lucy Hale has revealed that she was left "mortified" by her "sexually forward" audition for 'Fifty Shades of Grey'.

Lucy Hale is opening up about auditioning for the role of Anastasia Steele in the movie Fifty Shades...