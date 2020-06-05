Kanye West claims wife Kim Kardashian tried to 'lock him up' in bizarre Twitter rant

|
Kanye West American rapper, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer
Kanye West shares updated track-list for DONDA
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:54Published
Kanye West Tanks Gap's Stock
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Kanye West wants Jay-Z to become his running mate in US electionRapper Kanye West said he wants Jay-Z as his running mate in the upcoming US presidential election. He said this before his first rally in South Carolina...
WorldNews
Kanye West Gets Emotional at President Campaign Rally | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:50Published
Kim Kardashian American television and social media personality
Sia's close bond with the Kardashians
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:03Published
Kanye West Reveals He's Against Abortion
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian almost aborted their daughter
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Jordan Peele American actor, comedian, writer, and director
Jordan Peele has donated $1 million to various 'essential' organisations
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:51Published
Jordan Peele 'hearts' K-pop fan accounts for fighting against #WhiteLivesMatter
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:32Published
