Kanye West claims wife Kim Kardashian tried to 'lock him up' in bizarre Twitter rant
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Kanye West took to Twitter on Monday night to make a series of bizarre claims, including accusing wife Kim Kardashian of trying to "lock him up" and comparing his life to Jordan Peele’s movie ‘Get Out.’

