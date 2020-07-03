Madhya Pradesh Cabinet remembers Lalji Tandon

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on July 21 remembered late state governor Lalji Tandon and paid their last respects to him.

Tandon died today at the age of 85.

The cabinet ministers chanted 'Vande Mataram' while remembering the late MP Governor.

The cabinet was chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

His son Ashutosh Tandon broke the news through his Twitter account.