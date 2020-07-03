Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet remembers Lalji Tandon
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet remembers Lalji Tandon

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet remembers Lalji Tandon

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on July 21 remembered late state governor Lalji Tandon and paid their last respects to him.

Tandon died today at the age of 85.

The cabinet ministers chanted 'Vande Mataram' while remembering the late MP Governor.

The cabinet was chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

His son Ashutosh Tandon broke the news through his Twitter account.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Cabinet (government) Cabinet (government) Group of high ranking officials, usually representing the executive branch of government

Arvind Kejriwal approves door-step delivery of ration in Delhi [Video]

Arvind Kejriwal approves door-step delivery of ration in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the state Cabinet on July 21 approved 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana' to be implemented in Delhi. Kejriwal said, "Since distribution of ration has started in the country, lot of problems came in way when it came to giving ration to the poor people. Shops don't open up, there are long queues outside shops, and they don't get the right amount of ration. Today we have approved door step delivery of ration in Delhi. This yojna will be named as 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana.' Through this, beneficiaries can avail door-step delivery of ration with all due respect."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:12Published
Cabinet resumes meetings in person as Government steps up vaccine efforts [Video]

Cabinet resumes meetings in person as Government steps up vaccine efforts

Boris Johnson assembles his Cabinet in person for the first time in four months on Tuesday as the Government presses ahead with plans to secure millions of doses of a potential Covid-19 vaccine.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Rajasthan ministry meets after party sacks Pilot, his loyalists

 Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and other ministers reached the CM's residence Tuesday evening for a Cabinet meeting. Gehlot and other ministers arrived..
IndiaTimes

Lalji Tandon Lalji Tandon Indian politician

CM Yogi pays last respects to Lalji Tandon [Video]

CM Yogi pays last respects to Lalji Tandon

Madhaya Pradesh Governor, Lalji Tandon's dead body was brought to BJP office in Lucknow. He passed away at the age of 85 on July 21. His son Ashutosh Tandon broke the news through his Twitter account. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid last respects to him.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published

Lalji Tandon: A BJP veteran who dominated Uttar Pradesh political landscape

 A seasoned politician, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon had a dominating presence in Uttar Pradesh where he served as cabinet minister and was elected to the..
IndiaTimes

Tandon always inspired us to follow path of goodness: Chouhan

 Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday condoled the death of state governor Lalji Tandon, saying he will always be remembered for his..
IndiaTimes

Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh State in central India

MP Governor Lalji Tandon passes away at 85 [Video]

MP Governor Lalji Tandon passes away at 85

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon died on July 21 at the age of 85. His son Ashutosh Tandon broke the news through his Twitter account. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "anguished" by his demise. He took to Twitter and said, "Shri Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance of public welfare. Anguished by his passing away."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:22Published

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Shivraj Singh Chouhan 19th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh

Former Congress MLA Sumitra Devi Kasdekar joins BJP [Video]

Former Congress MLA Sumitra Devi Kasdekar joins BJP

Former Congress MLA Sumitra Devi Kasdekar joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at party office in Bhopal on July 17. She joined BJP in the presence of State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Today, Kasdekar submitted her resignation as Congress MLA to Madhya Pradesh Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma. She is a legislator from Nepanagar constituency in Burhanpur district in MP. Kasdekar's resignation comes less than a week after Pradyumna Singh Lodhi, who represented the Bada Malhara seat in Chhatarpur district, also resigned.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published

Ashutosh Tandan Ashutosh Tandan Indian politician


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon passes away

Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon passed away on Tuesday. Tandon, 85, had been undergoing...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon dies at 85 [Video]

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon dies at 85

MP Governor Lalji Tandon died at 85 following cardiac arrest. The BJP veteran was admitted to the hospital on June 11. Tandon was having breathing problems and fever. The 85-year-old breathed his last..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:46Published
MP cabinet expansion: Kamal Nath calls BJP govt a result of 'deals' [Video]

MP cabinet expansion: Kamal Nath calls BJP govt a result of 'deals'

While speaking to ANI in Bhopal on July 03, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, spoke on Jyotiraditya Scindia's "tiger abhi zinda hai" remark following cabinet expansion in the state...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:46Published
Congress bothered about getting back to power: Scindia on Digvijaya Singh's remark [Video]

Congress bothered about getting back to power: Scindia on Digvijaya Singh's remark

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's tweet said that Congress is just worried as they have lost power. "I don't give counter reaction to every reaction. Congress is not..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published