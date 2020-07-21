British cabinet ministers meet in person for first time since coronavirus lockdown

|
Downing Street Street in London, England
Downing Street concedes that only 'outlines' of Brexit trade deal may be possible this yearLittle progress has been made in talks with clock ticking down to no-deal
Independent
Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street ahead of PMQs
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:40Published
Attorney general claims tweet supporting Dominic Cummings was 'not a legal view'Suella Braverman appeared to back Downing Street statment claiming adviser had 'behaved reasonably and legally'
Independent
Pompeo meets with PM Johnson in Downing Street
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:02Published
Harry Dunn's mother makes appeal to Boris Johnson and Mike Pompeo
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
