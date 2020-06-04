Australia extends support amid COVID-19 outbreak

|
Australia will spend nearly $12 billion U.S. dollars to extend support for jobs by another six months helping to prop up businesses hit by the global health crisis.
In an annoucement on Tuesday (July 21), leader Scott Morrison warned the support payments would continue, but be scaled down: "So our plan for those who aren't in a job is to help them get into a job or train them for a job.
Our plan for those who are on JobKeeper in a business that is still eligible for that, is to maintain that support." The reduced payments for fulltime workers will be just over $1,000 dollars, a fortnight.
The program began in March, and covers all workers, including those who worked casual shifts.
It's said to have helped three and a half million Australians, as social distancing restrictions paralyzed businesses.
But Morrison's conservative government continues to try and wean the economy of fiscal support and in the background of his announcement, unemployment benefits will be trimmed -- by more than 50 percent -- that's despite an earlier pledge that payments would increase and continue until the end of September.
It comes as a surge in new coronavirus cases in the country's southeast threatens to keep the economy in recession.
In Australia's second-most populous state Victoria -- It's capital Melbourne remains in partial lockdown -- authorities reported a significant rise from the day before, with nearly 400 new cases on Tuesday(July 21).
And on Tuesday Victorian health chief, Brett Sutton, offered some grim optimism: "if we had been on an exponential curve which is what happens with coronavirus, we would have been at thousands of cases at this point in time.
And we're not, we're at 374.
I'm not satisfied with that but it is much better than three thousand." The figures dent hopes Victoria will see a slowdown in cases, two weeks after nearly 5 million Australians were told to stay home.
Scott Morrison 30th Prime Minister of Australia
The Prime Minister hits back at question about the next electionPrime Minister Scott Morrison has fired back at a question about when the next election will be called. Mr Morrison said, 'politics is no where near my mind'. 'I..
SBS
The Prime Minister announces changes to the JobKeeper and JobSeeker paymentsThe JobSeeker coronavirus supplement, currently $550, will be reduced to $250 until the end of the year and JobKeeper will be cut to $1,200 per fortnight for..
SBS
Australia's PM delays parliament as coronavirus spreads
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:55Published
Scott Morrison says federal parliament will be suspended due to coronavirus concernsWith coronavirus cases climbing in Victoria and New South Wales, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has moved to suspend parliament.
SBS
Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia
Lockdown yet to lead to virus case fallAustralia's deputy chief medical officer says the lockdown in Melbourne is yet to lead to the hoped-for fall in coronavirus cases.
SBS
The rush on face masks in Melbourne is keeping migrant and refugee women in workNot-for-profit social enterprises in Victoria say there’s a “silver lining” to the second wave of coronavirus infections in the state: increased employment..
SBS
Face masks will soon be mandatory in Melbourne. Here's what you need to knowVictoria has moved to make face masks mandatory in parts of the state as it deals with a spike in coronavirus cases.
SBS
Masks to be mandatory in Melbourne as Victoria extends state of emergencyPeople who are out of the house and not wearing a mask can be fined $200 by police, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said.
SBS
Victoria (Australia) State in Australia
Australia records almost 300 new coronavirus cases, but hospitals still have 'significant capacity', says DCMOAustralia has recorded almost 300 new cases of COVID-19, with the vast majority of them coming from Victoria.
SBS
Watch: Vic COVID-19 updateVictorian Premier Daniel Andrews and state health officials are speaking live at 11am (AEST) with a coronavirus update. Over the weekend, Victoria announced it..
SBS
'On high alert': NSW to bring in tougher restrictions at Victoria border to keep out COVID-19NSW will enact tougher border restrictions with Victoria this week, with Health Minister Brad Hazzard saying the northern state is on high alert.
SBS
