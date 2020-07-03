Global  
 

Dame Vivienne Westwood suspends in bird cage to protest Julian Assange extradition
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Dame Vivienne Westwood suspends in bird cage to protest Julian Assange extradition

Dame Vivienne Westwood suspends in bird cage to protest Julian Assange extradition

Dame Vivienne Westwood has sounded a warning over a Julian Assange “stitch-up”, dressed in canary yellow in a giant bird cage outside the Old Bailey in London.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vivienne Westwood Vivienne Westwood English fashion designer and businesswoman


Julian Assange Julian Assange Australian editor, publisher, activist and founder of WikiLeaks

