Amber Heard insists Johnny Depp threatened to k*ll her many times
Amber Heard claimed her ex-husband Johnny Depp "explicitly threatened to k*ll" her "many times" during the course of their marriage while testifying in court on Monday.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive in court Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice for the third week of the actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers.
