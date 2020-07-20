Global  
 

Amber Heard insists Johnny Depp threatened to k*ll her many times
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Amber Heard insists Johnny Depp threatened to k*ll her many times

Amber Heard insists Johnny Depp threatened to k*ll her many times

Amber Heard claimed her ex-husband Johnny Depp "explicitly threatened to k*ll" her "many times" during the course of their marriage while testifying in court on Monday.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive in court [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive in court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice for the third week of the actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:52Published

Johnny Depp accused me of having affair with 'pumpkin-head' Leonardo DiCaprio, claims Amber Heard

 34-year-old alleges series of attempts to control her by former partner as libel trial enters third week
Independent

‘I’m not lying’: Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City LONDON (Reuters) – American actress Amber Heard..
WorldNews

Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of abuse during relationship

LONDON (AP) — Amber Heard has accused ex-husband Johnny Depp of abusing her both physically and...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Amber Heard felt her 'life was threatened' in relationship with Johnny Depp, court told

Amber Heard has accused ex-husband Johnny Depp of abusing her both physically and verbally and that...
CBC.ca - Published


