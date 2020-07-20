Amber Heard insists Johnny Depp threatened to k*ll her many times

Amber Heard claimed her ex-husband Johnny Depp "explicitly threatened to k*ll" her "many times" during the course of their marriage while testifying in court on Monday.

LONDON (Reuters) – American actress Amber Heard..

34-year-old alleges series of attempts to control her by former partner as libel trial enters third week

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive in court Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice for the third week of the actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Amber Heard has accused ex-husband Johnny Depp of abusing her both physically and verbally and that...

LONDON (AP) — Amber Heard has accused ex-husband Johnny Depp of abusing her both physically and...

