Bahamas to Ban Most International Flights Due to Coronavirus Surge

The Bahamas Country in North America
Coronavirus updates: L.A. 'on the brink' of reclosing; Jack Nicklaus has antibodies; Colorado governor calls national testing 'disgrace'As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, Los Angeles' mayor says the city may shut down again. The Bahamas is now closed to U.S. travelers.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus Live News and UpdatesAirlines, hotels and restaurants are lobbying for part of a new pandemic relief package. The Bahamas closes its doors to U.S. citizens.
NYTimes.com
American tourists barred from entering Bahamas due to COVID-19 cases; other countries still allowedThree weeks after opening its borders to tourists, the Bahamas has barred American tourists from entering due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
USATODAY.com
Johnny Depp 'insulted by Amber Heard during Bahamas trip', says his employeeThe sixth day of a libel case hears that Amber Heard "berated" her then partner on a Christmas trip.
BBC News
Hubert Minnis Bahamian physician and politician; current Prime Minister of the Bahamas
