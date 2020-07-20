Global  
 

Russia meddled in Scottish vote, unclear on Brexit: UK parliament
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 04:36s - Published
Russia meddled in Scottish vote, unclear on Brexit: UK parliament

Russia meddled in Scottish vote, unclear on Brexit: UK parliament

A new report casts Russia as a hostile power that poses a significant threat to the UK and the West on many fronts.

Spying, election hacks, assassinations: British report details scale of Russian subversion campaigns

 Britain publishes a long-delayed report into Russian meddling allegations over Brexit, general election and Scottish independence votes.
USATODAY.com

