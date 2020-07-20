Russia meddled in Scottish vote, unclear on Brexit: UK parliament

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union
Brexit briefing: 163 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Spying, election hacks, assassinations: British report details scale of Russian subversion campaignsBritain publishes a long-delayed report into Russian meddling allegations over Brexit, general election and Scottish independence votes.
USATODAY.com
Tory backbenchers defeated in attempt to put any post-Brexit trade deals through parliamentMPs have defeated an attempt by Tory backbenchers to ensure parliament has a vote on any post-Brexit trade deal.
Independent
Brexit briefing: 164 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this