Further footage shows police cordon at scene of Ukraine hostage situation

Eyewitness footage shows the extent of the police cordon in the Ukrainian city of Lutsk on Tuesday (July 21) after a gunman took over a bus with around 20 people onboard.

ben @AWCM01 @FreedomWillCost @JPackersFan @MelissaBW @NBCPolitics Upon further research, it sounds like there are confl… https://t.co/cBWQX1SWmC 6 days ago