Further footage shows police cordon at scene of Ukraine hostage situation
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:07s - Published
Eyewitness footage shows the extent of the police cordon in the Ukrainian city of Lutsk on Tuesday (July 21) after a gunman took over a bus with around 20 people onboard.

