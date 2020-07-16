Global  
 

Mask Mandates At Publix And Winn-Dixie
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:44s
Mask Mandates At Publix And Winn-Dixie
Masks must be worn while inside the store while shopping.
Publix, Winn-Dixie Mask Mandates

Mask up when you're headed out to the store "where shopping is a pleasure."
cbs4.com


Publix Supermarkets Issues Mask Mandate [Video]

Publix Supermarkets Issues Mask Mandate

All customers will be required to wear face coverings starting Tuesday, July 21.

Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:29
Publix to begin requiring face coverings in its stores starting next week [Video]

Publix to begin requiring face coverings in its stores starting next week

Publix will begin requiring face coverings in its stores next week, the grocery chain announced Thursday.

Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:17
Vero Beach Publix employee makes sure her mask doesn’t hide her smile [Video]

Vero Beach Publix employee makes sure her mask doesn’t hide her smile

They say a smile is worth a thousand words. But, in the world we are living in today, masks are covering those up. However, a Treasure Coast woman has found a way to get past that.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 03:08