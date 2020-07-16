Mask Mandates At Publix And Winn-Dixie

Rafael Pineyro RT @CBSMiami: .@Publix, @WinnDixie are instituting mask mandates for shoppers. Publix said starting Tuesday it will begin enforcing it at a… 6 minutes ago
CBS4 Miami .@Publix, @WinnDixie are instituting mask mandates for shoppers. Publix said starting Tuesday it will begin enforci… https://t.co/r8u4qu6Age 9 minutes ago
Ernie Bilco Winn Dixie: No plans for mask mandates
https://t.co/MDXJfSMvbP I'll be shopping at WD instead of Publix which is pa… https://t.co/Vut7irqISo 13 hours ago
Joseph manzer So now Publix in south Florida mandates a face mask!!! Bye for now Publix!! Winn Dixie here I come 😁😁😁🤣🤣🤣🍎🍉🥩🍗🍤🍅🥬 5 days ago
Publix Supermarkets Issues Mask MandateAll customers will be required to wear face coverings starting Tuesday, July 21.
Publix to begin requiring face coverings in its stores starting next weekPublix will begin requiring face coverings in its stores next week, the grocery chain announced Thursday.
Vero Beach Publix employee makes sure her mask doesn’t hide her smileThey say a smile is worth a thousand words. But, in the world we are living in today, masks are covering those up. However, a Treasure Coast woman has found a way to get past that.