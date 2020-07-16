Mask Mandates At Publix And Winn-Dixie Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:44s - Published 3 minutes ago Masks must be worn while inside the store while shopping. 0

Publix, Winn-Dixie Mask Mandates Mask up when you're headed out to the store "where shopping is a pleasure."

Tweets about this Rafael Pineyro RT @CBSMiami: .@Publix, @WinnDixie are instituting mask mandates for shoppers. Publix said starting Tuesday it will begin enforcing it at a… 6 minutes ago CBS4 Miami .@Publix, @WinnDixie are instituting mask mandates for shoppers. Publix said starting Tuesday it will begin enforci… https://t.co/r8u4qu6Age 9 minutes ago Ernie Bilco Winn Dixie: No plans for mask mandates https://t.co/MDXJfSMvbP I'll be shopping at WD instead of Publix which is pa… https://t.co/Vut7irqISo 13 hours ago Joseph manzer So now Publix in south Florida mandates a face mask!!! Bye for now Publix!! Winn Dixie here I come 😁😁😁🤣🤣🤣🍎🍉🥩🍗🍤🍅🥬 5 days ago