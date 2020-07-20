Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump Refuses to Commit to 2020 Election Results
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Donald Trump Refuses to Commit to 2020 Election Results

Donald Trump Refuses to Commit to 2020 Election Results

In a new interview with ‘Fox News,’ host Chris Wallace questioned President Donald Trump on the upcoming November 3 election.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

AP Top Stories July 21 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday July 21st: Biden warns Russia about election interference; Trump says federal agents going to more cities; Texas county says 60..
USATODAY.com
Virus cases uptick in California, beauty salons go open-air [Video]

Virus cases uptick in California, beauty salons go open-air

California reported a record increase of more than 11,800 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally of county data, as the Trump administration pushes for schools to reopen to help businesses return to normal. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:14Published

Chris Wallace Chris Wallace American journalist

Trump Falsely Claims US Has 'Best Mortality Rate' Worldwide [Video]

Trump Falsely Claims US Has 'Best Mortality Rate' Worldwide

Donald Trump has made a very bold claim, according to reports at CNN. Trump is claiming that the United States has the lowest mortality rate from Covid-19. He is claiming this in comparison to anywhere else in the world. "I heard we have one of the lowest, maybe the lowest, mortality rate anywhere in the world," Trump told "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace. In reality, the US has one of the highest death rates from the coronavirus of any country.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

'I don't think I'm fake news': Highlights from Chris Wallace's contentious interview with Trump

 The Fox News host clashed with Trump on several occasions as he tried to correct the president on some key facts.
USATODAY.com

Trump says many of the US coronavirus cases are just people who 'have the sniffles'

 President Donald Trump Screenshot via Fox News Sunday President Trump said that many COVID-19 cases are "sniffles" that shouldn't be considered real cases in an..
WorldNews

Fox News Fox News American conservative cable television news channel

Fox News hit by new claims of stars' sexual misconduct in lawsuit

 Two women have come forward with explosive new allegations of sexual misconduct at Fox News, claiming in a lawsuit that the former chief national correspondent..
WorldNews

Ed Henry accused of rape in civil suit that also targets Fox News, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson

 Fox News and some of its top stars are facing another civil suit alleging sexual misconduct. Ex-star Ed Henry is accused of rape in the lawsuit.
USATODAY.com

Trump consults Bush torture lawyer in bid to skirt law and rule by decree

 The Trump administration has been consulting the former government lawyer who wrote the legal justification for waterboarding, on how the president might try to..
WorldNews

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Things could get very ugly': Experts fear post-election crisis as Trump sets the stage to dispute the results in November

'Things could get very ugly': Experts fear post-election crisis as Trump sets the stage to dispute the results in November Washington (CNN)Voting experts and political strategists from across the political spectrum are...
WorldNews - Published

'I have to see': Donald Trump not ready to commit to accepting November election results

US President Donald Trump has refused to commit to accepting the outcome of the November election,...
SBS - Published Also reported by •Denver PostWorldNewsSeattle Times



Tweets about this

richardalunw

🇺🇸richardallen14🇺🇸🌊 Donald Trump refuses to commit to accepting US election results as opinion polls show him trailing Joe Biden https://t.co/UzqtSHPA4A 5 hours ago

juandangas13

Joe Biden for President Donald Trump refuses to commit to accepting presidential election results if Joe Biden wins. So what. 7 hours ago

NatarajanSe

ThePatriot Oh,huh..the trouble has already started brewing. Interesting days ahead Firstpost: Donald Trump refuses to commit t… https://t.co/Q6zocZDhdX 9 hours ago

NORBET

NORBET RT @irishtimesvideo: ► VIDEO: Donald Trump refuses to commit to accepting results of 2020 election https://t.co/4CBt45un26 11 hours ago

irishtimesvideo

Irish Times Video ► VIDEO: Donald Trump refuses to commit to accepting results of 2020 election https://t.co/4CBt45un26 11 hours ago

jmcat6824

James Catanese Donald Trump refuses to commit to accepting presidential election results if Joe Biden wins https://t.co/D4PipabBxv… https://t.co/vUAoENBpjg 12 hours ago

CSam235532

CSam Donald Trump refuses to commit to accepting presidential election results if Joe Biden wins -FAKENEWS! This reporte… https://t.co/v3DIfycP1D 12 hours ago

buddy_dek

Buddy Dek Trump Refuses To Commit To Accepting The Results Of 2020 Presidential Election...#SoreLoser https://t.co/vuaPfCYcaO 12 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Biden Maintains Lead Over Trump [Video]

Biden Maintains Lead Over Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads Trump by a significant 12-point margin nationally. CNN reports the findings are from a CNN Poll of Polls released Monday. Biden garners 52% support among..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:31Published
COVID Cases Surge, Trump To Resume Regular Coronavirus Briefings [Video]

COVID Cases Surge, Trump To Resume Regular Coronavirus Briefings

President Donald Trump said Monday he'll resume regular coronavirus briefings. This comes as the United States experiences a resurgence of cases. "We have had this big flare-up in Florida, Texas, a..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36Published
Trump plans to send federal agents to major cities [Video]

Trump plans to send federal agents to major cities

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Monday said he plans to send law enforcement personnel to some major Democratic-led U.S. cities, as a federal crackdown on anti-racism protests including the use of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:09Published