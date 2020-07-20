Donald Trump Refuses to Commit to 2020 Election Results

Trump Falsely Claims US Has 'Best Mortality Rate' Worldwide



Donald Trump has made a very bold claim, according to reports at CNN. Trump is claiming that the United States has the lowest mortality rate from Covid-19. He is claiming this in comparison to anywhere else in the world. "I heard we have one of the lowest, maybe the lowest, mortality rate anywhere in the world," Trump told "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace. In reality, the US has one of the highest death rates from the coronavirus of any country.

