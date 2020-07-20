Donald Trump Refuses to Commit to 2020 Election Results

|
AP Top Stories July 21 AHere's the latest for Tuesday July 21st: Biden warns Russia about election interference; Trump says federal agents going to more cities; Texas county says 60..
Virus cases uptick in California, beauty salons go open-air
Trump Falsely Claims US Has 'Best Mortality Rate' Worldwide
'I don't think I'm fake news': Highlights from Chris Wallace's contentious interview with TrumpThe Fox News host clashed with Trump on several occasions as he tried to correct the president on some key facts.
Trump says many of the US coronavirus cases are just people who 'have the sniffles'President Donald Trump Screenshot via Fox News Sunday President Trump said that many COVID-19 cases are "sniffles" that shouldn't be considered real cases in an..
Fox News hit by new claims of stars' sexual misconduct in lawsuitTwo women have come forward with explosive new allegations of sexual misconduct at Fox News, claiming in a lawsuit that the former chief national correspondent..
Ed Henry accused of rape in civil suit that also targets Fox News, Sean Hannity and Tucker CarlsonFox News and some of its top stars are facing another civil suit alleging sexual misconduct. Ex-star Ed Henry is accused of rape in the lawsuit.
Trump consults Bush torture lawyer in bid to skirt law and rule by decreeThe Trump administration has been consulting the former government lawyer who wrote the legal justification for waterboarding, on how the president might try to..
