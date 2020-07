Health Headlines - 7-20-20

Also, a new vaccine for COVID-19 could be available by the end of the year.

IN AN APPARENT ABOUT FACE...PRESIDENT TRUMP PROUDLY SHOWSOFF A PHOTO OF HIMWEARING A FACE MASK.THE PRESIDENT TWEETED THIS PHOTOTHIS AFTERNOON.HE HAD BEEN RESISTANT TO WEAR AMASK IN PUBLIC UNTIL RECENTLY.HE WORE ONE IN PUBLIC FOR THEFIRST TIME BACK ON JULY 11TH...WHILE VISTINGWALTER REED MEDICAL CENTER.THERE'S ENCOURAGING NEWS ON ACORONAVIRUS VACCINE TONIGHT.EARLY RESEARCH SUGGESTS... AVACCINE BEING DEVELOPED INBRITAIN IS BOTH SAFEAND EFFECTIVE... AND COULDPOTENTIALLY BE AVAILABLE BY THEEND OF THE YEAR.SARAH DALLOF HAS THE DETAILS.A NEW REASON FOR HOPE TODAY...IN THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19.04PROF. ADRIAN HILL / DIR.

JENNERINSTITUTE, OXFORD UNIVERSITY"IT'S REALLY A PLEASURE TO BEABLE TO SHARE THESE RESULTS."CRITICAL EARLY DATA FROM HUMANTRIALS OF A VACCINE BEINGDEVELOPED BY PHARMACEUTICALCOMPANYASTRAZENECA AND OXFORDUNIVERSITY INDICATES IT INDUCEDTWO IMMUNE RESPONSES: THEPRODUCTION OF ANTIBODIES ANDPRODUCTION OF T- CELLS... WHICHATTACK VIRUS CELLS.22S/ MENE PANGALOS / EXECUTIVEVICE-PRESIDENT FORBIOPHARMACEUTICALS R&D,ASTRAZENECA"WE DON'T KNOW IF ONE IS MOREIMPORTANT THAN THE OTHER AT THEMOMENT, BUT WE THINK BOTH AREIMPORTANT SO WE'RE HAPPY TO SEEBOTH IN OUR VACCINE." NO SERIOUSSIDE EFFECTS WERE REPORTED-HEADACHE AND FATIGUE WERE THEMOST COMMON.THE VACCINE IS ALREADY IN PHASETHREE TRIALS..

TO DETERMINE IFTHE VACCINE PROTECTS AGAINSTINFECTION.JUST DAYS AGOMASSACHUSETTS-BASED MODERNAANNOUNCED ITS VACCINE CANDIDATEHASALSO BEEN FOUND TO INDUCE IMMUNERESPONSES...IT'S AIMING TO MOVE TO PHASETHREE TRAILS BY THE END OF THEMONTH..ACCORDING TO THE WORLD HEALTHORGANIZATION... MORE THAN 100POTENTIAL VACCINES ARE INDEVELOPMENT.54S/ DR. ANTHONY FAUCI / DIRECTOR,NIAID"BY THE END OF THIS CALENDARYEAR AND THE BEGINNING OF 2021,I FEEL OPTIMISTIC... NOBODYGUARANTEES, BUT I FEELOPTIMISTIC THAT WE WILL HAVE AVACCINE."WORKING TO STOP A GLOBALKILLER... THAT'S INFECTED MORETHAN 14-MILLION.IF ADDITIONAL STUDIES GO WELL...OXFORD UNIVERSITY AND ASTRAZENCAHAVEAGREED TO SUPPLY EUROPE WITH 400MILLION DOSES OF THE VACCINE..AS EARLY A