Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trending: Kanye West
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Trending: Kanye West

Trending: Kanye West

Kanye West went on a Twitter rant targeting celebrities and even his wife Kim Kardashian.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kanye West Goes On Explosive Name-Dropping Twitter Rant Going At Drake, Mother-In-Law Kris Jenner, Anna Wintour, Playboy + More: “Kim Tried To Bring A Doctor To Lock Me Up”

Kanye West Goes On Explosive Name-Dropping Twitter Rant Going At Drake, Mother-In-Law Kris Jenner, Anna Wintour, Playboy + More: “Kim Tried To Bring A Doctor To Lock Me Up” Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West has a lot, a lot, a lot of things on his mind these days. The...
SOHH - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Watch: Birdman Wants To Do Lil Wayne Reunion Album, Kanye West Upsets Everyone In Hip-Hop, Nicki Minaj Breaks Internet W/ Pregnancy Reveal

Watch: Birdman Wants To Do Lil Wayne Reunion Album, Kanye West Upsets Everyone In Hip-Hop, Nicki Minaj Breaks Internet W/ Pregnancy Reveal The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Birdman wanting to...
SOHH - Published

Kanye West Says New Album 'Donda' Is Coming Friday, Will Focus on Music Now

Kanye West made an announcement about his music career just a couple hours after he went on a long...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



Tweets about this

TheFuckYouCant

TheFuckYouCant I’ve misspelled Kanye West’s name so often on Twitter, that I feel responsible for #Kayne trending. 15 minutes ago

micca_mar

🦦la pezones™🦦 RT @JenniferUpdates: Jennifer Lawrence is currently trending worldwide after presidential candidate Kanye West posted this screenshot for n… 1 hour ago

ScooperNG

Scooper Nigeria SEE O! Kim Kardashian Don Order Kanye West Say Make Im Drop Im Presidential Bid Or Face Divorce. Read more:… https://t.co/2Yv92cf8YY 2 hours ago

iAintOrdinary

〽️🅱️ Who would of ever thought in 2011 that Kanye West and Kreayshawn would be trending in 2020 for the reasons they’re trending lol 2 hours ago

DilzLFC

DilzLFC 19times Why is Kanye West trending? 2 hours ago

JyDoreMusic

Jide Igun aka Big Deal So p can't spell Kanye or***is Kayne lol And why is Kayne West trending 2 hours ago

quotethesurface

M.N. No one cares about this human but he is number one on trending. Why? Because he is memeable. He is mentally ill. He… https://t.co/64DIcrNpl4 2 hours ago

Soggyfruitcakee

Soggyfruitcake The real Kanye west with his niggas in Paris #kaynewest #Twitter #Trending #kayne2020 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West asked JAY-Z to be his running mate [Video]

Kanye West asked JAY-Z to be his running mate

Kanye West has asked JAY-Z to be his running mate after confirming his plans to run for the White House earlier this month.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Kanye West claims wife Kim Kardashian tried to 'lock him up' in bizarre Twitter rant [Video]

Kanye West claims wife Kim Kardashian tried to 'lock him up' in bizarre Twitter rant

Kanye West took to Twitter on Monday night to make a series of bizarre claims, including accusing wife Kim Kardashian of trying to "lock him up" and comparing his life to Jordan Peele’s movie ‘Get..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Kanye West shares updated track-list for DONDA [Video]

Kanye West shares updated track-list for DONDA

Kanye West has amended the track-listing for his upcoming album 'DONDA'.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:54Published