Crowds line streets to pay tribute to Jack Charlton
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Crowds line streets to pay tribute to Jack Charlton

Crowds line streets to pay tribute to Jack Charlton

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Ashington to pay their respects to World Cup-winning hero Jack Charlton.Leeds United legend Charlton, who went on to become a successful manager most notably with the Republic of Ireland, died earlier this month aged 85.

