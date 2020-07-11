Global  
 

Hundreds line the streets to pay last respect to Charlton
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Jack Charlton's funeral cortege drives through his hometown of Ashington and people line the streets to pay final respect to the beloved footballer.

Report by Bassaneseg.

