Solskjaer backs 'mentally strong' David de Gea

Lampard heaps praise on Chelsea as they make the FA Cup final



Frank Lampard heaped praise on Chelsea’s players after overcoming Manchester United to reach the FA Cup final.An empty Wembley Stadium played host to the top-four rivals’ fourth meeting of the season, with the Blues making amends in some style for defeats in the three previous encounters.Olivier Giroud put Chelsea ahead in first-half stoppage time, with De Gea somehow letting through a long-range Mason Mount strike moments into the second half before Harry Maguire scored an own goal.

