Solskjaer backs 'mentally strong' David de Gea

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
David de Gea Spanish footballer
David de Gea: Did Manchester United keeper peak in 2017?Manchester United keeper David de Gea has come under scrutiny again after his errors contributed to his side's FA Cup semi-final defeat by Chelsea.
BBC News
Chelsea pounce on De Gea errors to set up all-London FA Cup final
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:54Published
Lampard heaps praise on Chelsea as they make the FA Cup final
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published
Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea: De Gea errors help settle FA Cup semi-finalChelsea will play Arsenal in the FA Cup final after two howlers from David de Gea settle their semi-final against Manchester United.
BBC News
Ole Gunnar Solskjær Norwegian association football player and manager
Manchester United: 'My players are not divers', says boss Ole Gunnar SolskjaerOle Gunnar Solskjaer says his Manchester United players are not divers and "none of them try to con the referee at all".
BBC News
My players are not divers - Man Utd boss SolskjaerOle Gunnar Solskjaer says his Manchester United players are not divers and "none of them try to con the referee at all".
BBC News
Solskjaer on FA Cup: We're just one step away
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
Crystal Palace 0-2 Man Utd: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says forwards must be more clinicalManchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes there is still room for improvement among his strikers following their 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.
BBC News
Manchester United F.C. Association football club
Monday's football gossip: Sancho may have to instigate Man Utd moveEngland winger Jadon Sancho may have to instigate Man Utd move, Juve target Wolves forward, plus more.
BBC News
Chelsea whip Man United 3-1 to reach FA Cup finalLondon, Jul 19 (efe-epa).- Chelsea defeated a flat Manchester United side 3-1 here Sunday in their FA Cup semifinal to set up an all-London final pitting the..
WorldNews
West Ham United F.C. Association football club in England
West Ham all-but safe after win which leaves Watford in troubleWest Ham's blistering first-half performance ensures a significant victory which all-but secures their Premier League status, leaving Watford in major trouble.
BBC News
West Ham almost safe after beating struggling WatfordWest Ham's blistering first-half performance ensures a significant victory which all-but secures their Premier League status, leaving Watford in major trouble.
BBC News
Lampard: This was not a surprise result
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Premier League Association football league in England
Nuno Espirito Santo hails team's improvement as Wolves secure upper-league finish
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace: Podence and Jonny scoreWolves ease past a hapless Crystal Palace side in the Premier League to maintain hopes of playing Europa League football next season.
BBC News
Wolves beat Palace to maintain Europa League hopesWolves ease past a hapless Crystal Palace side in the Premier League to maintain hopes of playing Europa League football next season.
BBC News
Premier League match preview: Manchester City v Watford
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
Chelsea F.C. Association football club in England
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources