Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson and Mike Pompeo meet in Downing Street
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Boris Johnson and Mike Pompeo meet in Downing Street

Boris Johnson and Mike Pompeo meet in Downing Street

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has sat down for talks with the prime minister Boris Johnson in the garden of Number Ten, ahead of a meeting with the foreign secretary Dominic Raab later today.

Report by Chinnianl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Downing Street [Video]

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Downing Street

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Downing Street for talks with the prime minister Boris Johnson, ahead of further meetings with foreign secretary Dominic Raab. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:20Published
Boris Johnson addresses first face-to-face cabinet meeting [Video]

Boris Johnson addresses first face-to-face cabinet meeting

Boris Johnson has addressed government ministers at the first face-to-face Cabinet meeting since lockdown restrictions were imposed back in March. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:28Published
Boris Johnson holds socially distanced Cabinet meeting [Video]

Boris Johnson holds socially distanced Cabinet meeting

Boris Johnson has assembled his Cabinet in person for the first time in four months, as the Government presses ahead with plans to secure millions of doses of a potential Covid-19 vaccine.Senior ministers are meeting in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office rather than the smaller Cabinet room in Downing Street to allow for proper social distancing.It comes after a study suggested a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford was safe and induces an immune reaction, which was branded “encouraging” by the scientific community.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 03:22Published
Cabinet resumes meetings in person as Government steps up vaccine efforts [Video]

Cabinet resumes meetings in person as Government steps up vaccine efforts

Boris Johnson assembles his Cabinet in person for the first time in four months on Tuesday as the Government presses ahead with plans to secure millions of doses of a potential Covid-19 vaccine.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Dominic Raab Dominic Raab British Conservative politician, UK Foreign Secretary

Britain suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty [Video]

Britain suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty

Britain on Monday suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong. It's an escalation of its dispute with China over its introduction of a national security law for the former British colony. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:32Published

UK risks China’s wrath by suspending Hong Kong extradition treaty

 The UK is to immediately suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and also bar the export of riot control equipment following Beijing’s imposition of a..
WorldNews

It's a relief to have so much going horrifically wrong. It distracts us as we sleepwalk into a cold war with China

 Within 30 minutes of the announcement that Oxford University has produced a viable Covid-19 vaccine, Dominic Raab was formally announcing the suspension of the..
Independent

Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

White House to Make Decision on TikTok Ban in Matter of 'Weeks' [Video]

White House to Make Decision on TikTok Ban in Matter of 'Weeks'

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated they are "certainly looking at" banning the app.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Downing Street Downing Street Street in London, England

British cabinet ministers meet in person for first time since coronavirus lockdown [Video]

British cabinet ministers meet in person for first time since coronavirus lockdown

The weekly cabinet meeting inside Johnson's Downing Street office was ditched when the COVID-19 crisis threatened to run out of control. Johnson, his health minister and other top officials all caught the virus early in the pandemic.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:03Published

Boris Johnson's Cabinet To Meet In Person Without Face Coverings

 Coronavirus has changed everything. Make sense of it all with the Waugh Zone, our evening politics briefing. Sign up now. Boris Johnson’s 26-strong cabinet..
WorldNews

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Hundreds line the streets to pay last respect to Charlton [Video]

Hundreds line the streets to pay last respect to Charlton

Jack Charlton's funeral cortege drives through his hometown of Ashington and people line the streets to pay final respect to the beloved footballer. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive in court [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive in court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice for the third week of the actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:52Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Pompeo hold talks in UK amid rising China tensions

LONDON (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds talks with one of America’s closes allies...
Seattle Times - Published

US Secretary Pompeo arrives in UK for talks with Boris Johnson

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in the UK ahead of meetings with the Prime Minister and...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this

jezzeralexander

Jeremy Alexander Boris Johnson sitting down in the Downing Street garden to talk to Mike Pompeo. Two grossly overweight bastards who… https://t.co/KUnNz3W3tb 35 seconds ago

Mudassarklodhi

Mudassar Lodhi RT @Tom_Fowdy: "Who governs Britain?" Is it Boris Johnson and his cabinet, or a coalition of Cold War hungry rebels and Mike Pompeo? Either… 10 minutes ago

PamarTalisman

Pamus RT @standardnews: The US Secretary of State is telling Beijing to "honour" promises over Hong Kong https://t.co/wmMXSMwShM 16 minutes ago

TGDNews

TGDNews U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in London, the United Kingdom on Monday to discuss shared security conc… https://t.co/sPp30W0BVX 19 minutes ago

While_NEWS

While NEWS Mike Pompeo arrives in Downing Road for assembly with PM Boris Johnson – Occasions of India https://t.co/60r2SoiayA 20 minutes ago

standardnews

Evening Standard The US Secretary of State is telling Beijing to "honour" promises over Hong Kong https://t.co/wmMXSMwShM 29 minutes ago

Brenda41569586

Brenda RT @NewLondonTimes: BREAKING: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has met PM Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in 10 Downing… 34 minutes ago

AmitKum34336126

Amit. Kumar RT @FT: Mike Pompeo in London to meet Boris Johnson as China tensions rise https://t.co/0x9Giqqn2F 39 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Harry Dunn’s mother makes emotional appeal to PM to make son ‘top priority’ [Video]

Harry Dunn’s mother makes emotional appeal to PM to make son ‘top priority’

The mother of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has made an emotional appeal for the Prime Minister to make her son “top priority” during the US Secretary of State’s visit next week.Charlotte..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published