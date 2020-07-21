Meghalaya's Garo Hills flood: Quarantine centres wrecked| Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:09s - Published on July 21, 2020 Meghalaya's Garo Hills flood: Quarantine centres wrecked| Oneindia News Heavy downpour caused flash floods in the plain belt of Meghalaya's Garo Hills, prompting evacuations from low lying areas. Incessant rains caused flood waters to rise and submerge many areas. The North east has been reeling under heavy rains, making social distancing challenging to maintain in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic. #GaroHills #Meghalaya #NEFloods 0

Tweets about this Banilin Nongkhlaw❤ RT @dalseng_m: This is the way to Tikrikilla and to Dadenggre. Under the village Rangsagre, West Garo Hills Meghalaya. The Bridge was break… 27 minutes ago Dalseng Marak This is the way to Tikrikilla and to Dadenggre. Under the village Rangsagre, West Garo Hills Meghalaya. The Bridge… https://t.co/dxuCGF6cjh 3 days ago

