Meghalaya's Garo Hills flood: Quarantine centres wrecked| Oneindia News
Heavy downpour caused flash floods in the plain belt of Meghalaya's Garo Hills, prompting evacuations from low lying areas.
Incessant rains caused flood waters to rise and submerge many areas.
The North east has been reeling under heavy rains, making social distancing challenging to maintain in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.
