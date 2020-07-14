Global  
 

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp arrive in court
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp arrive in court
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp pictured as they arrived at the High Court
Johnny Depp Says He Told Amber Heard to Stop Doing Nude Scenes to Be Taken Seriously as an Actress

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen arriving for another day in court during the libel trial on...
Just Jared - Published

Amber Heard feared Johnny Depp was ‘going to kill me’, High Court hears

Amber Heard has said she feared Johnny Depp was “going to kill me” as she began her evidence in...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz


Witnesses tell court Johnny Depp was his wife's victim

'I heard several times that it was Amber who hit Johnny', actress tells High Court in London.
The Age - Published


sarahwigley1

sarah wigley RT @WEP_UK: “To brand women [...] ‘gold-diggers’, for expecting and accepting spousal maintenance payments calculated according to the inco… 8 seconds ago

saracruzd_

sara RT @DailyMailCeleb: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's bodyguard reveals what REALLY happened during the couple's ill-fated trip to Australia ht… 23 seconds ago

subtly_savage

Old Man Mackintosh RT @xdiordepp: I still can't believe that in a trial where The Sun has to prove Johnny Depp abused Amber Heard, the very first thing their… 24 seconds ago

Catharinanana2

Marina RT @Masieville: The Johnny Depp vs The Sun case is scary in its coverage. Can we agree that the British tabloid media is cancer. The testim… 31 seconds ago

Gwennafran

Crazy Rat Lady RT @sunflxwervolsix: You knew this would be the story everyone would run with when Kate Moss has never confirmed this. https://t.co/KQQ6jJZ… 31 seconds ago

ninasmjle

𝘵𝘪𝘻𝘪𝘢𝘯𝘢 ☁️ RT @xdiordepp: Johnny Depp in court always called Amber Heard " Ms Heard" while she constantly calls him "Johnny". Difference between a sur… 34 seconds ago

WaikiHarnais

Waïki Harnais ~ alawaiki.com I can't believe how many daily alerts Sky News keeps sending me about this Amber Heard and Johnny Depp divorce case. 😖 46 seconds ago

hannahfun1

Hannah RT @mderndarkwizard: Amber Heard "the victim of domestic violence" says she bragged about hitting Johnny Depp https://t.co/98PZXBNL2A 47 seconds ago


Johnny Depp’s veggiehead nicknames for Leo DiCaprio & Channing Tatum are kind of hilarious [Video]

Johnny Depp’s veggiehead nicknames for Leo DiCaprio & Channing Tatum are kind of hilarious

Amber Heard told the London High Court that Johnny Depp not only accused her of having affairs with her co-stars, he also had some interesting nicknames for them.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published
Depp trial: Amber Heard denies affairs [Video]

Depp trial: Amber Heard denies affairs

Amber Heard has told the High Court in London she did not have affairs during her relationship with Johnny Depp.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:19Published
Amber Heard insists Johnny Depp threatened to k*ll her many times [Video]

Amber Heard insists Johnny Depp threatened to k*ll her many times

Amber Heard claimed her ex-husband Johnny Depp "explicitly threatened to k*ll" her "many times" during the course of their marriage while testifying in court on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published