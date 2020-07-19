Global  
 

Coronavirus Update: EU Leaders Agree to 'Historic' Deal
Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Here's the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. President Trump to resume coronavirus briefings as cases continue to spike in some states

European leaders clinched a deal after four days of negotiations on a coronavirus recovery fund early...
CBC.ca - Published

Coronavirus: What's happening around the world on Tuesday

European leaders clinched a deal after four days of negotiations on a coronavirus recovery fund early...
CBC.ca - Published

CAC 40 Climbs On EU Deal Optimism

French stocks advanced on Tuesday after EU leaders struck a deal on a ?750 billion ($857 billion)...
RTTNews - Published


Oldbutthappy

Tony bartlett RT @astro_trader: Green Light for a Full-Blown Federal United States of Europe EU agree mass borrowing of €750 Billion with €390 Billion gi… 25 minutes ago

Coronna_Update

Corona Update RT @businessinsider: European stocks surge as EU leaders agree on a 'shiny' $860 billion coronavirus recovery pact https://t.co/i5tqveBS9E 37 minutes ago

astro_trader

#Brexit #AustraliaDeal #WTO #Leave #EU Green Light for a Full-Blown Federal United States of Europe EU agree mass borrowing of €750 Billion with €390 Bill… https://t.co/MG7Teyt2tE 4 hours ago

SeeTeeShock

SeeTeeShock #BabiesLivesMatter #DefundTheBBC » Macron bangs fist in rage as EU Summit now longest in 20 years and STILL they can't agree | MACRON banged his fis… https://t.co/n1lMc3FlpX 1 day ago


EU agrees 'historic' recovery deal [Video]

EU agrees 'historic' recovery deal

European Union leaders reached a deal on Tuesday on a package of measures to boost their economies after the coronavirus pandemic, agreeing to borrow and spend hundreds of billions of euros in the next..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:04Published
Merkel warns of possible EU summit failure [Video]

Merkel warns of possible EU summit failure

European Union leaders may not reach a deal on a coronavirus stimulus plan on Sunday (July 19), German Chancellor Angela Merkel said as marathon negotiations ran into a third day. Francis Maguire..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:33Published