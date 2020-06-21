Afternoon tea series at The Hermitage Hotel celebrates centennial of women's suffrage
The Hermitage Hotel is offering a taste of the women's suffrage movement at a high tea series.
THEIR SCHOOL WORK AT HOME BUTSOMETHING FOR KIDS TO THINKABOUT.
NewsChannel 5 The Hermitage Hotel is celebrating the anniversary in a number of ways, including the tea series in the veranda roo… https://t.co/XktS8sFMsy 3 minutes ago
WWII veteran celebrates centennial birthday with paradeOn Sunday afternoon, a parade of cars and motorcycles circled around the Jewish Community Center's parking lot to celebrate one of their members turning 100.
Australian tourist, 38, arrested after 'stealing five pairs of sunglasses and purse' in ThailandAn Australian tourist was arrested after allegedly stealing five pairs of sunglasses and a purse from a shop in Thailand.
Emily Katherine Duffel, 38, admitted stuffing the cheap items - worth only..