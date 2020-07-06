Mother Road Market closing dine-in

TYPES OF FOODS, AND STYLES.AND ALTHOUGH MANY ENJOY THEEXPERIENCE, STARTING TODAY,IT ONLY OFFERS CURBSIDE ANDTO-GO ORDERS.OUR TATIANNA TAYLOR JOINS USTHIS MORNING TO EXPLAIN WHYTHIS CHANGE IS HAPPENING,AND THE FOOD HALLS NEXTSTEPS.

TATIANNA?GOOD MORNING CORI, MOTHERROAD MARKET DECIDED TO TAKEA FEW STEPS IN REVERSE TOKEEP THEIR STAFF, AND THECOMMUNITY SAFE.people at mother road marketdeclined an interview, BUTin a statement, the marketsaid, 'WHILE WE WERE HAPPYTO RECEIVE ALL NEGATIVECOVID TEST RESULTS LASTWEEK, WE REALIZED THAT ITWAS ONLY A MATTER OF TIMEUNTIL WE WOULD FACE THISSITUATION AGAIN.'again -- referring to atemporary shutdown earlierthis month... Mother RoadMarket closed its doors fortwo days -- to sanitize --after a staff member at themarket tested positive forthe virus -- CLAIRE LEMASTERWITH MOTHER ROAD MARKET SAYSnow -- management hasdetermined CURBSIDE ANDTO-GO ONLINE ORDERING areTHE SAFEST OPTION FOR THEIREMPLOYEES AND CUSTOMERS.

ANDLEMASTER TELLS ME THEY HAVEDECIDED TO ADJUST RENT FORALL MERCHANTS, TO HELPOFFSET FUTURE REVENUE LOSSRYAN ANGUS -- a mother roadmarket fan -- TELLS US HEAGREES WITH THEIR latestmove.

HE SAYS MOTHER ROADWAS HIS FAVORITE PLACE TOVISIT BEFORE THE PANDEMIC.