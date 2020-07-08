Well, it’s summer and with COVID-19 pandemic still lingering, parents might be figuring out ways to have fun but stay safe.

Social Distance Summer! Here Are Fun Spacious Games You & Your Kids Can Play This Summer!

Tracy @BrianCPT @makeitagoldone @Blog_Mickey You are barking up the wrong tree here...I am extremely safe and always wear… https://t.co/KGRwDxRTeH 2 days ago

Tweet Gal @JennaEllisEsq @BlueBoxDave @NYGovCuomo 2)worked! We are enjoying a nice summer here while the rest of the country… https://t.co/nxQkegaYXQ 1 day ago

cancer is a beast!! RT @TweetGal1 : @JennaEllisEsq @BlueBoxDave @NYGovCuomo 2)worked! We are enjoying a nice summer here while the rest of the country is in Cov… 1 day ago

Richmond Council Many children will be spending more time online this summer as they stay home and social distance. If you want to t… https://t.co/xXY3TIADQ7 1 day ago

Donny Reila @nicktothecore74 @NeilClark66 I'm in Rotterdam and I've just eaten at the Hotel Restaurant. Nobody was masked, inc… https://t.co/DKAqbEkaeK 18 hours ago

Moldy Strawbery So, summer ends September 20th. #seattle has 2 months left since it just started here. Let’s get it! Just wear mask… https://t.co/1xQURCz84L 11 hours ago

Body Works Physio Summer is here! Lots of people cooking off by the river. Such a gorgeous day. Remember to keep your social distance… https://t.co/Nbsl8E9CmW 11 hours ago

Teddington Together RT @LBRUT : Many children will be spending more time online this summer as they stay home and social distance. If you want to talk to your c… 1 hour ago