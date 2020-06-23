SJSD Reopening Plan (7-20-20)

With case counts and deaths rising, the st.

Joseph school district today released its plan for the start of the new school year, just one month away.

Kq2's madeline mcclain reviewed the document administrators released and details how they plan to keep faculty, staff and students students healthy and safe this fall?

Natsá bell ring.the start of school is going to sound and look different this year.natsá computer clicking.st.

Joseph school officials revealed the preliminary plan to reopen schools.

Doug van zyl, superintendent st.

Joseph schools: "there may be some scenarios that you've all heard, where you may have clusters of kids going on monday and wednesday others going on tuesday and thursday, we just feel like this wasn't the right scenario for us to do."the plan offers parents two choices -- 100 percent virtual classes or in-person classes at schools.van zyl: "if we are down 100 third-grade students, well that has an impact on class sizes and how we can then social distance."st.

Joseph teachers designed the virtual academy with online courses in both core and elective classes for grades k through 12.marlie williams: "this is not a fallback plan."

Officials say this is completely different than the remote learning parents and teachers experienced in the spring.marlie williams: "teachers only had 48-hours to plan for remote learning."for those who choose in-person -- school officials want you to know they've beefed up cleaning protocols for buildings and buses "warehouse 120 days of supplies."lunches and utensils will be pre-packaged -- staff will dish up all meals silcott: "limit touches.."

Social distancing guidelines will be followed to the max extent possible....and assigned seating will be used in classes and on buses to help school nurses with contact tracing if a student tests positive.maria burnham, coordinator of nursing services: "that way we may not have to shut down an entire district, we may have to shut down a classroom or two or things like that.after school activities, programs, sports -- are all still up in the air.

But one thing that is for sure -- no jamborees for fall sports.robert sigrist, student services: "in live games."and masks are expected but not required them time to decide."and whether you choose in-person or online 2 weeks to tell the district officials saying they need those details to plan exactly how recess, lunch, buses, and social distancing will work.

Students must enroll in the virtual academy or in-person learning by july 31.generally speaking -- you won't be able to switch between the virtual or in-person instruction during the semester.