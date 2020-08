Federal pandemic compensation set to expire

Those on unemployment will take a hit this week as FPUC expires in NYS.

THE CLOCK IS TICKINGON THE EXTRA 600-DOLLARS IN WEEKLYUNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITS...THE CORONAVIRUSRELIEF PROGRAMTECHNICALLY DOESN'TEXPIRE UNTIL JULY 31,BUT THIS COMINGWEEK WILL BE THELAST WEEK BENEFITSARE PAID.WHICH LEAVES MANYWONDERING HOWWILL THEY MAKE ENDSMEET?THE CHANGE...ADDING ANOTHERLEVEL OF STRESS FORMANY..INCLUDING A MOTHEROF THREE FROMNIAGARA COUNTY..WHO TELLS OURREPORTER AIITOUHEY TONIGHTTHAT THIS WILL BEDEVASTATING FORHER AND HER FAMILY..NAT OPENCOME ON OUT!KATIE MAERTEN ISDOING WHAT SHE CANTO STAY BUSY.NATIS THAT YUMMY?

YES ITIS, ISN'T IT?THE MOM OF THREEFROM NEWFANE WASLAID OFF AS A SCHOOLBUS AIDE IN MARCH.SHE'S BEENCOLLECTINGUNEMPLOYMENT EVERSINCE.SOTIT'S TOUGH.

IT REALLYIS.IT'S ABOUT TO GETTOUGHER.THE 600 DOLLARS SHERECEIVES IN FEDERALPANDEMICUNEMPLOYMENTCOMPENSATION IS SETTO EXPIRE AT THE ENDOF THE WEEK.

THATMEANS MAERTEN WILLONLY RECEIVE $189 AWEEK FROM THESTATE.SOT :09I RELY ON THAT $600.IT'S HARD.SOT :09STAND: NY SR.SENATOR CHARLESSCHUMER SUPPORTSEXTENDING THEFEDERALCOMPENSATION.

BUT,SO FAR, HE HAS YET TOREACH AN AGREEMENTWITH HIS REPUBLICANCOUNTERPARTS."THIS CRISIS ISLASTING LONGER ANDOUR RESPONSE TO ITMUST ADAPT ANDINCLUDE EXTENDINGENHANCEDUNEMPLOYMENTLINKED TO THESTATE'S OVERALLJOBLESS RATE,RATHER THANARBITRARY CUT-OFFS,TO PROVIDE HELP TOTHOSE WHO LOSTJOBS THROUGH NOFAULT OF THEIR OWNSO THEY CAN BUYFOOD, PAY THE RENTAND SUPPORT OURECONOMICRECOVERY,"SCHUMER SAID IN ASTATEMENT.SOME EARN MORE ONUNEMPLOYMENT THANWHEN THEY WEREWORKING.

SO,REPUBLICANCONGRESSMAN TOMREED FAVORSEXTENDINGCOMPENSATION BUTMAKING IT MORECOMPARABLE TOPREVIOUS WAGES."WE WILL CONTINUETO STAND ON THESIDE OF WORK ANDTHE WORKINGFAMILIES OF AMERICA,"HE SAID IN ASTATEMENT.NAT POPIS THAT GOOD?MOMS LIKE KATIEMAERTEN HOPE SO.

IFSCHOOLS DON'TREOPEN IN THE FALL,SHE ISN'T SURE WHATSHE'LL DO.

MAERTENHAS HODGKINSLYMPHOMA WHICHSHE SAYS MAKES JOBHUNTING DIFFICULT.SOT :06A LOT OF PEOPLEWON'T HIRE MEBECAUSE OF IT.

THEONLY ONE THAT WOULDWAS THE BUSCOMPANY.SOT :04MY INCOME NOTCOMING IN IS GOING TOHURT US QUITE A BIT.IN NEWFANE, ALITOUHEY, 7EWN.THE RENT IS DUE.

IT ISTOO DAMN HIGH AND ITIS DUE ON THE FIRSTOF THE MONTH AND WEARE TAPPED OUT .

.

.AND WE DON'T HAVEANY MONEY.ALL NEW AT 5:30...FRUSTRATEDUNEMPLOYEDWORKERS ARE AFRAIDTHE GOVERNMENTWILL FORGET ABOUT