Bummer, man! The top 5 pro-surfing falls of 2020
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:16s - Published
World Surf League have announced the five nominees for the 'Wipeout of the Year' category, an award that shows surfing is one of the most dangerous sports in the world.
