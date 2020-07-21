Global  
 

Public sector workers set for pay rises
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:32s - Published
Public sector employees including doctors, teachers and police officers are to receive pay rises but Labour says it's not enough.

When 900,000 public sector workers will receive pay rise

When 900,000 public sector workers will receive pay rise Key workers across Bristol, including police officers, doctors and teachers, will receive extra money...
Public sector pay rise announcement ‘kick in the teeth for social care staff’

Social care providers have accused the Government of “sidestepping” the issue of low pay for care...
10 jobs getting a pay rise under public sector boost for 900k workers

10 jobs getting a pay rise under public sector boost for 900k workers Workers under 10 professions will be getting extra cash in their pay packets under the government's...
