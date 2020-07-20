European leaders agree €1.82 trillion COVID-19 recovery fund and budget after marathon summit
Historic, groundbreaking and imperfect.
They are just some of the words being used to describe the
EU's newly agreed coronavirus recovery package.
EU survives COVID talks but not unscathed Tense recovery talks have revealed deep political fractures in the European Union, questioning its ability to stay unified. EU agrees 'historic' recovery deal European Union leaders reached a deal on Tuesday on a package of measures to boost their economies after the coronavirus pandemic, agreeing to borrow and spend hundreds of billions of euros in the next few years and pay them back from new taxes.
