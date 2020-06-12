San Francisco Giants' Manager And Players Kneel During National Anthem

Global  
 

Several San Francisco Giants players knelt during the national anthem in Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics.

The MLB team posted a video of the players kneeling on their official Twitter account with the caption "#BlackLivesMatter." According to CNN, Giants manager Gabe Kapler was among those kneeling.

Kapler shared his plans to kneel with his team prior to the game on Monday.

He told the players everyone would be supported by the Giants, no matter what they decided to do.

Farhan Zaidi, Giants president of baseball operations said in a statement the team was proud of players and staff.

