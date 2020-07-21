Global  
 

Government accused of being ‘slow’ to respond to risk of Russian interference
Government accused of being 'slow' to respond to risk of Russian interference

Government accused of being ‘slow’ to respond to risk of Russian interference

A long-awaited report on Russia’s activities in the UK has concluded that the Government “took its eye off the ball” and failed to respond to Moscow’s threat.

Russia report: Six things we learned from dossier about interference in UK politics

 Dossier sets out Moscow-linked cyber threats, influence of Russian money and growth of Kremlin 'enablers' in UK
Russia report: Moscow's disinformation campaign fuelling 'political extremism' and division in UK

 Russian accounts push views on Brexit and other issues by 'masquerading as ordinary British citizens on social media'
US works to bolster Ukraine's Navy to confront Russian threat

 (CNN)The US is working to bolster Ukraine's navy, a force that was decimated by Russia's seizure of Crimea in 2014, an effort that comes as Moscow strengthens..
Russia report to claim Moscow intervened in UK general election and Scottish referendum

 Moscow tried to manipulate the last general election and the Scottish independence referendum 5 years prior – but there is no evidence it worked to steer the..
