Government accused of being ‘slow’ to respond to risk of Russian interference

Moscow Capital of Russia
Russia report: Six things we learned from dossier about interference in UK politicsDossier sets out Moscow-linked cyber threats, influence of Russian money and growth of Kremlin 'enablers' in UK
Independent
Russia report: Moscow's disinformation campaign fuelling 'political extremism' and division in UKRussian accounts push views on Brexit and other issues by 'masquerading as ordinary British citizens on social media'
Independent
US works to bolster Ukraine's Navy to confront Russian threat(CNN)The US is working to bolster Ukraine's navy, a force that was decimated by Russia's seizure of Crimea in 2014, an effort that comes as Moscow strengthens..
WorldNews
Russia report to claim Moscow intervened in UK general election and Scottish referendumMoscow tried to manipulate the last general election and the Scottish independence referendum 5 years prior – but there is no evidence it worked to steer the..
WorldNews
