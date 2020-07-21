A long-awaited report on Russia’s activities in the UK has concluded that the Government “took its eye off the ball” and failed to respond to Moscow ’s threat.

Government accused of being ‘slow’ to respond to risk of Russian interference

Moscow tried to manipulate the last general election and the Scottish independence referendum 5 years prior – but there is no evidence it worked to steer the..

(CNN)The US is working to bolster Ukraine's navy, a force that was decimated by Russia's seizure of Crimea in 2014, an effort that comes as Moscow strengthens..

Russian accounts push views on Brexit and other issues by 'masquerading as ordinary British citizens on social media'

Dossier sets out Moscow-linked cyber threats, influence of Russian money and growth of Kremlin 'enablers' in UK

