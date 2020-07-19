Global  
 

Rajasthan HC to give verdict on Sachin Pilot's plea on July 24: Speaker CP Joshi's Lawyer
Disqualification notice by Assembly Speaker was issued to Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs on the same day of complaint.

Lawyer Mukul Rohtagi, who is representing Sachin Pilot, at Rajasthan High Court said, "Less time given for reply than as stated in rules.

No reasons recorded for issuing notice." While speaking to media in Jaipur on July 21, the lawyer of Speaker CP Joshi, Prateek Kasliwal said, "Hearing has concluded.

Rajasthan High Court has fixed July 24 as date for passing order.

Hearing before Speaker has also been deferred by the court."

