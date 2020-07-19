Rajasthan HC to give verdict on Sachin Pilot's plea on July 24: Speaker CP Joshi's Lawyer

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
C. P. Joshi Indian politician
Hearing on petition filed by Pilot, Congress MLAs to be held at 10:30 am on July 21
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:59Published
Will make effort to complete hearing today: Speaker CP Joshi's Lawyer
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:12Published
Mukul Rohatgi Indian lawyer
Rajasthan High Court High Court for Indian state of Rajasthan at Jodhpur
Rajasthan HC to pass order on Pilot camp's plea on Friday, requests speaker to defer actionThe Rajasthan high court on Tuesday requested the legislative assembly speaker to defer action on disqualification notices till Friday as it will pass..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan HC hearing to resume Tuesday, speaker's counsel says rebels' petition 'premature'
IndiaTimes
Sachin Pilot Indian politician
'Those betraying party won't be able to face public': Ashok Gehlot takes fresh dig at Sachin PilotLashing out again at dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said those betraying the party will not be able to..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan crisis: Work out an honourable formula, says Khurshid to CongressSenior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday favoured working out an honourable formula to deal with the political crisis in Rajasthan and appeared to back..
IndiaTimes
Jaipur Metropolis in Rajasthan, India
CBI questions Gehlot's OSD in suicide case of Rajasthan police officerThe CBI on Tuesday questioned Deva Ram Saini, OSD to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in connection with the alleged suicide by state police officer..
IndiaTimes
Congress calls for another CLP meet in Jaipur todayAmid political turmoil in the state, Congress on Tuesday called for another Legislative Party (CLP) meet at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. Congress MLAs supporting..
IndiaTimes
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources