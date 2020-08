23 attorneys general file lawsuits Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:39s - Published on July 21, 2020 23 attorneys general file lawsuits Nevada's Attorney General is among the 23 other attorney generals suing the Trump Administration over changes to the Affordable Care Act. The group alleges the White House's changes to the affordable care act have impacted women, those in the LGBTQ community, and non-English speakers. 0

