Space X Launches South Korean Military Communications Satellite
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Space X's Falcon 9 rocket launched from Florida's Cape Canaveral, sending a South Korean military satellite into orbit.

SpaceX launched South Korean communications satellite ANASIS-II aboard the Falcon 9 booster that lifted astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on their mission to the International Space Station.

This incredible footage captured by Dane Drefke on Monday (July 20) is the launch of a South Korean satellite called 'ANASIS-II' from launch complex 40 at Cape Canaveral, Florida. The Falcon 9..

