Space X Launches South Korean Military Communications Satellite
Space X's Falcon 9 rocket launched from Florida's Cape Canaveral, sending a South Korean military satellite into orbit.
SpaceX launches satellite, breaks turnaround timeSpaceX launched South Korean communications satellite ANASIS-II aboard the Falcon 9 booster that lifted astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on their mission to the International Space Station.
Space X Falcon 9 successfully launches ANASIS-II satellite in FloridaThis incredible footage captured by Dane Drefke on Monday (July 20) is the launch of a South Korean satellite called 'ANASIS-II' from launch complex 40 at Cape Canaveral, Florida.
The Falcon 9..
