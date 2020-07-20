Space X Launches South Korean Military Communications Satellite

SpaceX is launching South Korea’s first dedicated military communications satellite on Monday, with...



Related videos from verified sources SpaceX launches satellite, breaks turnaround time



SpaceX launched South Korean communications satellite ANASIS-II aboard the Falcon 9 booster that lifted astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on their mission to the International Space Station. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:52 Published 12 hours ago Space X Falcon 9 successfully launches ANASIS-II satellite in Florida



This incredible footage captured by Dane Drefke on Monday (July 20) is the launch of a South Korean satellite called 'ANASIS-II' from launch complex 40 at Cape Canaveral, Florida. The Falcon 9.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:17 Published 16 hours ago WWE Legend Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin; Trump Ups The Ban TikTok Ante | Digital Trends Live 7.20.20



On Digital Trends Live today: we're joined by WWE legend and host of USA Network's CANNONBALL reality competition Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin; A/V Editor Jaron Schneider gets dirty on the soundbar and why.. Credit: Digital Trends Published 23 hours ago