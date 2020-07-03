Whitty: Sage advice meant ministers had to make incredibly difficult decisions

Professor Chris Whitty told the Lords Science and Technology Committee that it is not yet known what measures for keeping the virus at bay will be most effective in the winter.England's chief medical officer said getting the balance right between protecting the country and protecting the economy is key for further easing of restrictions but the approach might change at the end of the year.
The outcome of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK “has not been good”, the Government’s chief scientific adviser said.Sir Patrick Vallance told the Science and Technology Committee there will be “many factors” that determine how well countries respond to the outbreak.He said: “As (chief medical officer Professor) Chris Whitty has said before, it’s very difficult to know where we stand at the moment.“It’s clear that the outcome has not been good in the UK, I think you can be absolutely clear about that."
Former Health Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, says testing needs to be 'ramped up' to help control the second wave of the coronavirus. He added that the more we invest in testing early on, the easier it will be for normal life to continue.