Whitty: Sage advice meant ministers had to make incredibly difficult decisions
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:58s
Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty spars with Jeremy Hunt while giving evidence to the Health and Social Care Committee on the Government's coronavirus strategy.

Coronavirus: Scientists hit out at Chris Whitty over claims will be difficult for UK to eliminate Covid-19

 Top scientists have hit out at claims by England's chief medical officer that the UK will struggle to eliminate Covid-19.
Chris Whitty: We may have to change Covid-19 strategy in winter [Video]

Chris Whitty: We may have to change Covid-19 strategy in winter

Professor Chris Whitty told the Lords Science and Technology Committee that it is not yet known what measures for keeping the virus at bay will be most effective in the winter.England's chief medical officer said getting the balance right between protecting the country and protecting the economy is key for further easing of restrictions but the approach might change at the end of the year.

Vallance: Coronavirus outcome in UK hasn't been good [Video]

Vallance: Coronavirus outcome in UK hasn't been good

The outcome of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK “has not been good”, the Government’s chief scientific adviser said.Sir Patrick Vallance told the Science and Technology Committee there will be “many factors” that determine how well countries respond to the outbreak.He said: “As (chief medical officer Professor) Chris Whitty has said before, it’s very difficult to know where we stand at the moment.“It’s clear that the outcome has not been good in the UK, I think you can be absolutely clear about that."

Whitty: 'Second wave' still very much a possibility [Video]

Whitty: 'Second wave' still very much a possibility

At a Government coronavirus press conference, Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty says that a second wave of Covid-19 cases is still possible and urges the public to remain alert.

Hunt: We must ‘ramp up testing’ to mitigate second wave [Video]

Hunt: We must ‘ramp up testing’ to mitigate second wave

Former Health Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, says testing needs to be ‘ramped up’ to help control the second wave of the coronavirus. He added that the more we invest in testing early on, the easier it will be for normal life to continue. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

