Whitty: Sage advice meant ministers had to make incredibly difficult decisions

Vallance: Coronavirus outcome in UK hasn't been good



The outcome of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK “has not been good”, the Government’s chief scientific adviser said.Sir Patrick Vallance told the Science and Technology Committee there will be “many factors” that determine how well countries respond to the outbreak.He said: “As (chief medical officer Professor) Chris Whitty has said before, it’s very difficult to know where we stand at the moment.“It’s clear that the outcome has not been good in the UK, I think you can be absolutely clear about that."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published on January 1, 1970