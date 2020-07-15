Global  
 

Jack Charlton funeral takes place in Newcastle
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Jack Charlton funeral takes place in Newcastle

Jack Charlton funeral takes place in Newcastle

The funeral of England world cup winner Jack Charlton has taken place at West Road Crematorium and Cemetery in Newcastle.

Report by Chinnianl.

Hundreds line the streets to pay last respect to Charlton [Video]

Hundreds line the streets to pay last respect to Charlton

Jack Charlton's funeral cortege drives through his hometown of Ashington and people line the streets to pay final respect to the beloved footballer. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published
Crowds line streets to pay tribute to Jack Charlton [Video]

Crowds line streets to pay tribute to Jack Charlton

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Ashington to pay their respects to World Cup-winning hero Jack Charlton.Leeds United legend Charlton, who went on to become a successful manager most notably with the Republic of Ireland, died earlier this month aged 85.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

Jack Charlton funeral cortege to pass through Ashington

 The World Cup winner's son says his father was "incredibly proud" of former mining town Ashington.
BBC News

Jack Charlton's hometown campaigns for statue

 Fundraising is under way for a memorial to the football great in Ashington.
BBC News

