#ShineLaGrange is showing appreciation to First Responders by creating lawn signs.

Website to volunteer.

Several families in lagrange county got creative to pay respect to first responders that are going above and beyond during this trying time.

Fox 55's brianna dahlquist has the story.

Take pkgnat 'when you have that support like that from the community, it makes a big difference."

What started out as just a little idea to spark joy has made a big impact on first responders in lagrange county.

With just the simple hashtag and a homemade lawn sign, erica cook hoped to inspire people to make kindness and appreciation go viral.

Erica cook: "we wanted to just bring the community together and focus on something positive within lagrange county."now signs are everywhere.

Even local businesses rolled up their sleeves.craig hess of the hess funeral home says that shine lagrange is more than just a hashtag on social media, it's a movement for the entire community.

"without first responders, we really don't have a community.

I believe that paying homage and giving back to those who take care of us regardless of the condition, and what's going on within the community.

I think it's huge and it means everything to me."officer tracey harker at lagrange county sheriff's department says the small sign makes a big impact and is so appreciated.

"ther's people out here that still care about us.

Just a little wave or even "thank you for doing what you do" is so appreciated."

In lagrange county, i'm brianna dahlquist, fox 55 news.

3