LinkedIn cuts 960 jobs
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Microsoft's professional networking site LinkedIn said on Tuesday it would cut about 960 jobs, or 6% of its global workforce, as the coronavirus pandemic is having a sustained impact on demand for its recruitment products.

Fred Katayama reports.

